Autoinjectors Market research studies newest industry data, future trends and forecast 2023

Traditional injectables are invasive and painful modes of drug delivery owing to which patients and care providers are increasingly focusing on alternative routes of drug delivery, such as oral, topical, and nasal routes.

Autoinjectors are used to self-administer drugs for the treatment of various diseases and conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and anaphylaxis. Autoinjectors are easy to use, portable, and improve dosing accuracy, making them one of the most popular methods for the self-administration of drugs.



The global autoinjectors market is projected to reach USD 85.31 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 28.91 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Autoinjectors Market by Therapy (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Anaphylaxis, Cardiovascular diseases, Psoriasis, Migraine), Type (Disposable, and Reusable), End Users (Homecare, and Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2023

In terms of Therapy, the global autoinjectors market can be segmented into:

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Multiple Sclerosis

Diabetes

Anaphylaxis

Other Therapies (Cardiovascular Diseases, Migraines, Psoriasis, and Anemia)

By therapy, the rheumatoid arthritis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018



On the basis of therapy, the autoinjectors market is segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, anaphylaxis, and other therapies such as migraines, cardiovascular diseases, psoriasis, and anemia. In 2018, the rheumatoid arthritis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market.

The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to the high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis across the globe.

Autoinjectors are easy-to-handle and cost-effective medical devices that can be used by patients, caregivers, and even untrained personnel to deliver a dose of a particular drug. Autoinjectors are used by patients to manage autoimmune diseases and chronic diseases.

They are used for a wide range of indications such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and anaphylaxis.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

North America to dominate the market in 2018

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the autoinjectors market, followed by Europe. Factors such as increasing geriatric population in Canada, increasing FDA approvals, rising prevalence of anaphylaxis in the US, and rising prevalence of autoimmune and chronic diseases in the US and Canada are contributing to the large share of North America.

Leading players of Autoinjectors Market including:

Abbvie (US), Amgen (US), Teva (Israel), Biogen (US), Eli Lilly (US), and Mylan (US) Merck (US), SHL Group (Taiwan), Ypsomed (Switzerland), AstraZeneca (UK), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Owen Mumford (UK), Novartis (Switzerland), J&J (US), Haselmeier (Switzerland), Consort Medical (France), Antares Pharma (US)

