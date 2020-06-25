New release: Waste Heat Boiler Market analysis of opportunities offered by high growth economies

The growing demand for energy, increasing electricity prices, and increasing efforts to reduce global GHG emissions in the developing regions are driving the market for waste heat boiler.

According to new research report "Waste Heat Boiler Market by Temperature (Medium, High, Ultra High), Source (Oil Engine, Gas Engine, Gas Turbine, Incinerator, Cement Plant Kiln, Steel Plant, Glass Furnace), Orientation (Horizontal & Vertical), End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The waste heat boiler market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 5.80 Billion in 2018 to USD 8.04 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period. The market is set to witness growth due to the increasing need for enhancing energy efficiency in industrial processes and requirement for decentralized power supply.

Browse 77 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 153 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Waste Heat Boiler Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



Download PDF Brochure @ www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdown…=143622127

High temperature segment is expected to be the largest waste heat boiler market, by waste heat temperature, in 2018.

High Temperature segment of the waste heat boiler market, by temperature, is expected to be the largest market from 2018 to 2023. Factors such as high investment in primary metal industries and non-metallic mineral industries are driving the waste heat boiler market.

Most of the process industries, including iron & steel, cement, aluminum, chemical, and refineries, produce flue gases at a high temperature range, which is driving the market for high temperature waste heat boilers.

Incinerator exit gases segment is expected to be the second fastest growing waste heat boiler market, by waste heat source, during the forecast period.

Incinerator exit gases segment is expected to be the second fastest waste heat boiler market from 2018 to 2023.

This is due to various factors including increased investments in the chemical & steel plants. Increasing investments in the power generation sector and in primary metal and non-metallic minerals industries are expected to drive the incinerator exit gases segment of the waste heat boiler market.

Speak to Analyst @ www.marketsandmarkets.com/speakto…=143622127

Asia Pacific: The largest waste heat boiler market during the forecast period.

In this report, the waste heat boiler market has been analyzed with respect to five regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is the largest waste heat boiler market, by region, during the forecast period.

Rising urbanization and proliferation of electrification, demand from the construction and mining sectors, rising energy & electricity prices, and supportive government plans are expected to drive the market for waste heat boiler in this region. China, India, and Japan are the leading countries that would contribute to the growth of the waste heat boiler in Asia Pacific.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the waste heat boiler market such as General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), Thermax (India), CMI Group (Belgium), Amec Foster Wheeler (UK), and Nooter/Eriksen (US).