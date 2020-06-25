Human Capital Management Market worth $24.3 billion by 2025

Report provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Human Capital Management Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

According to a research report "Human Capital Management Market by Software (Core HR, Applicant Tracking System, HR Analytics, Workforce Management), Services, Deployment Model (cloud and on-premises), Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global HCM market size is expected to grow from USD 17.6 billion in 2020 to USD 24.3 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period. Integration of emerging technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), with HCM software has emerged as one of the strongest factors for HCM software and services adoption across regions

Browse

394 market data Tables

48 Figures

292 Pages

Download PDF - www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdown…=193746782

Large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The adoption of HCM is high among large enterprises as these enterprises have to manage huge volumes of personnel information for employees located across geographies and need a centralized system to manage this information.

Consumer goods and retail segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Consumer goods and retail segment is expected to have the highest adoption of HCM software where this vertical is expected to outperform other verticals in terms of growth. The vertical has mainly adopted HCM software to have a centralized system to manage the information of all employees irrespective of store location.

North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

North America has always been at the forefront of adopting advanced technologies and has depicted a high adoption of HCM. Many companies in North America are increasingly adopting HCM software to gain holistic visibility into their employees and improve the overall performance of their system.

Moreover, a direct presence of many major HCM vendors in North America has further added to the high adoption of HCM software in North America.

Inquiry - www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry…=193746782

The major players in the human capital management market are Workday (US), Oracle (US), ADP (US), SAP (UK), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Ultimate Software (US), Ceridian (US), SumTotal (US), Kronos (US),Infor (US), Talentsoft (France), EmployWise (India), PeopleStrategy (US),Cornerstone (US), Meta4 (US), Ramco Systems (India), Bamboo HR (US), Namely (US), Workforce Software (US), Zoho (India), Sage Group (UK), Epicor Software (US), Zenefits (US), Paylocity (US), Gusto (US), Bitrix (US), Benefitfocus (US), WebHR (US), Talentia Software (France), PeopleFluent (US), Vibe HCM (US), Rippling (US), Ascentis (US), and BizMerlinHR (US).

The study includes the in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the HCM market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.