Coupling Agents Market to witness huge growth by 2023 interpreted by a new report

According to Market Study Report, Coupling Agents Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Coupling Agents Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Coupling Agent Market is projected to grow from USD 516.6 Million in 2018 to reach USD 614.1 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Coupling Agents Market:

Wacker Chemie (Germany)

Momentive Performance Materials (US)

Dow-DuPont (US)

Evonik (Germany)

Shin-Etsu Chemicals (Japan)

Sulfur silaneis estimated to be the largest type segment of the coupling agent market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume. Sulfur silanes are used as coupling agents and have their major application in the rubber & tire industry.

Sulfur silane coupling agents are also used in plastics and composites to improve the strength of the material.

APAC is projected to be the largest market for coupling agent and is expected to register the CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The increasing population and the rise in spending are driving the automotive industry in APAC, which is expected boost the coupling agent market during the forecast period.

