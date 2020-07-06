Impact of COVID-19 on the OYO Rooms Global Lodging Industry report just published

This Report including Actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on Global Lodging Industry. COVID-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus, is dominating headlines the world over. The travel & tourism sector is suffering significant disruption and the lodging industry is very much impacted.

The research reports on OYO Rooms - Global Lodging Industry report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. OYO Rooms report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Global Lodging Industry report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

- Oyo Rooms has launched its Scrubbed Clean' program in the US to ensure the safety of all staff and guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The new program will help the hotel chain to comply with the guidelines of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the company, Scrubbed Clean recommendations were developed in conjunction with the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA). The revised guidelines emphasize cleaning and housekeeping practices and mandate disinfecting common areas at least four times a day.

- With COVID-19 shutting down a big part of its business in India, China, and other countries, OYO's financial troubles have been amplified. Demand in the US is slowly starting to return. Latest data trends show that US hotel bookings are on the rise. Although gradual recovery signs aren't groundbreaking, they do provide optimism. US hotel operators sold over ten million room-nights during the week that ended May 9, 2020.

- As demand starts to return to the US market, it is imperative for OYO that it takes all the necessary steps to ensure it gives itself the best chance of increasing market share in the US in order to improve the concerning position it currently finds itself in. All large scale providers will now be in a dogfight to consume as much of the re-emerging demand as possible in order to decrease their own recovery periods. Ensuring the highest levels of hygiene is one way to increase occupancy rates, however all of OYO's US competitors have brought out their own initiatives, meaning that the company may have to be more creative in regards to finding a key differentiator.



- This report provides insight into the current state of play, offers a look at potential future scenarios and assesses the actions that lodging operators can take to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.



