Aquafeed Market Expected to witness a sustainable growth over 2025

The Global Aquafeed Market size is projected to grow from USD 47.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 71.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Aquafeed Market:

Cargill (US)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Alltech (US)

Purina Animal Nutrition (US)

Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands)

Ridley Corporation Ltd. (Australia)

The fish segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, in terms of value. Fish is the cheapest and most easily digestible animal protein.

However, due to excessive exploitation of resources and pollution, the availability of fish in natural waters has declined considerably. This has resulted in the adoption of various methods to increase production.

The soybean segment is estimated to dominate the aquafeed market in 2019. Soybean is among the non-fish sources of omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, and unsaturated fats.

Soy protein is fed to farm-reared fish and shellfish to enhance their overall growth and development.

Some of the commonly used soybean products in aquafeed include heat-processed full-fat soybean, mechanically extracted soybean cake, solvent-extracted soybean meal, and dehulled solvent-extracted soybean meal.

