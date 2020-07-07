New study: Content Services Platforms Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2023

The report titled “Content Services Platform Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Content Services Platform industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global Content Services Platform Market is expected to grow from US$ 22.6 Billion in 2018 to US$ 60.3 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.7% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- Microsoft (US), Hyland (US), Open Text (Canada), Box (US), Laserfiche (US), Adobe (US), IBM (US), M-Files (Finland), Nuxeo (US), Objective (US), Fabasoft (Austria), Micro Focus (UK), GRM Information Management (US), Everteam (France), DocuWare (Germany), Alfresco (US), Newgen (India), SER Group (Germany), and Oracle (US).

With the increasing adoption of content services platform solutions, the demand for supporting services is also growing among end users.Content services platform related services include consulting, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance services. As this market grows, the demand for services is also expected to increase.

The BFSI industry vertical is one of the most regulated industry verticals. There are a number of regulatory compliances that the BFSI organizations have to adhere with.

This industry vertical also happens to be the one which has seen a large number of cyber-attacks in recent times. The BFSI vertical produces large volumes of enterprise content from their daily operations.

