Metering Pumps Market to witness huge growth by 2023

The Metering Pumps Market is estimated to grow from US$ 4.3 Billion in 2018 to US$ 5.9 Billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the “Metering Pumps Market”

Milton Roy (US)

ProMinent (Germany)

IDEX Corporation (US)

LEWA (Germany)

Grundfos (Denmark)

SEKO (Italy)

Verder Group (Netherlands)

Dover Corporation (US)

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (UK)

The market in the food & beverages segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. End users of the food & beverages industry include companies involved in the transformation of livestock and agricultural products into food for consumption.

The beverages industry comprises manufacturers of non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages produced by fermentation, and distilled alcoholic beverages.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing metering pumps market, globally. The rise in demand for metering pumps is associated with the increase in investments in end-use industries such as oil & gas, chemical processing, water treatment, and pharmaceuticals.

The demand for fresh water in India is growing rapidly, due to the growing population and increasing urbanization, which will drive the metering pumps market in the country.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Metering Pumps Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Metering Pumps Market, By Region

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.3.1 Metering Pumps Market: Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Metering Pumps Market

4.2 APAC Metering Pumps Market, By Type and Country

4.3 Metering Pumps Market, By Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Water Treatment

5.2.1.2 High Growth in End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2.1 Rising Demand for Metering Pumps in the Oil & Gas Industry

5.2.1.2.2 Growing Need for Water/Wastewater Treatment

5.2.1.2.3 Increasing Demand for Pharmaceutical Products

5.2.1.3 Demand for Digital Pumping Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Maturity of North American and European Markets

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Expansion of Chemical Plant Capacities

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Superior Quality, Reliable, and Accurate Metering Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Price Sensitivity of End Users and Lack of Knowledge

5.2.4.2 Growing Customization Demand From Consumers

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

