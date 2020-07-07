Procurement as a service Market expected to grow at 7.8 billion in revenue by 2024

The Global report titled “Procurement as a service Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 117 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Global Procurement as a Service Market size is expected to grow from US$ 5.4 Billion in 2019 to US$ 7.8 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Spend includes analyzing companies spending patterns, spend categorization/spend classification, spend data management, and spend performance management. Effective spend management helps a company ensure that supplier data is kept up to date so that procurement executives are empowered with the right information, and supplier databases throughout a company are integrated to avoid duplication of suppliers.

With time, many retail organizations have deployed a mix of technologies, computer systems, and disparate applications to cater to the growing demands of customers. Customer experience proves to be a very vital differentiating factor among a wide array of online shopping options.

#Key Players- Accenture (Ireland), Infosys (India), GEP (US), Genpact (US), Proxima (UK), WNS (India), Capgemini (France), IBM (US), Wipro (India), HCL Technologies (India), TCS (India), Xchanging (UK), Aegis (India), Corbus (India), and CA Technologies (US)

