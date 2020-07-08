Examine Needle Coke Market Projected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2024

The global needle coke market is expected to account for a market value of $4.50 billion by the end of 2024. The significant demand for needle coke is primarily generated from industries such as automotive, steel, and electronics

The global needle coke market was valued at 1,320.1 kilotons in terms of production and 1,263.1 kilotons in terms of consumption in 2018. The market is estimated to reach 1,900.6 kilotons by the end of 2024 in terms of the production globally.

The total revenue generated by needle coke in 2017 was valued at $2.99 billion, owing to the increase in demand generated by the steel and automotive industry. China is the largest producer of needle coke in the world, and with the growing demand for needle coke, the country is also expanding its domestic production capacities.

China will be coming up with various needle coke production plants between 2020 and 2022, up surging the needle coke market in the forecasted period.

Needle coke is most significantly used in the production of graphite electrodes for the EAF steelmaking process. This EAF steelmaking process is being adopted by emerging economies and has acquired a significant share in developed regions such as Western Europe and North America.

China is the largest producer of steel in the world, and the Chinese government has adopted certain firm steps and regulations to curb pollution and has also introduced regulatory norms for the adoption of the EAF steelmaking technique in the country.

China is effectively adopting the EAF technique for the production of steel, escalating the demand for needle coke in the China-based market.

Needle coke is categorized into two types: oil-based and coal-based needle coke. Petroleum-based needle coke is used to produce ultra-high purity (UHP) needle coke, which finds its applications in the production of the graphite electrode that is used for steel manufacturing in EAF.

Petroleum-based needle coke is also used in the production of lithium-ion battery anodes, which are used in electric vehicles for delivering high performance. Some of the key players of U.S.-based petroleum needle coke are GrafTech International Ltd.

and Phillip 66 Company.The demand for needle coke varies according to various geographical regions. The needle coke market holds a prominent share in various countries of North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Middle East.

In APAC, China is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the global needle coke market, APAC accounted for the most significant market share in 2018.

In APAC, China was the leading country, driven by its vast production capacity, excessive industrial base, and financial support of government bodies. China has giant players of the needle coke market operating in the country.

Some of the key players include PetroChina Company Limited, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, and Sinosteel Corporation. China produced 383.0 kilotons of needle coke in 2018, fulfilling the demand generated from its application segment.

The key application segments of the needle coke market are graphite electrodes, lithium-ion battery anodes, and special carbon products. China is one of the largest producers of graphite electrodes and lithium-ion batteries, thus propelling the growth and demand for needle coke in the country.

