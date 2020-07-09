11.3% Growth Rate for Fleet Management Market by 2025 interpreted by a new report latest innovation, advance technology, top companies

The report titled “Fleet Management Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Fleet Management industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global Fleet Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 19.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 34.0 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Fleet Management Market:

ARI Fleet Management (US)

Azuga (US)

Chevin Fleet Solutions (Australia)

Inseego (US)

Donlen Corporation (US)

Geotab (Canada)

GPS Insight (US)

Masternaut (UK)

MiX Telematics (South Africa)

Nextraq (US)

Omnitracs (US)

Teletrac Navman (US)

Trimble (US)

Verizon Connect (US)

Wheels Inc (US)

Samsara (US)

Bestmile (US)

Tourmaline Labs(US)

KeepTruckin(US)

Avrios (Switzerland)

ThingTech (US)

Automile Inc.(US)

Fleetonomy (Israel)

Fleetroot (UAE)

Autofleet (Israel)

ClearPathGPS (US)

Under the solutions segment, the fleet analytics and reporting is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The fleet analytics and reporting solution assists fleet companies in making smarter decisions by unlocking the business value of information hidden within massive amounts of fleet data.

Under the services segment, the professional services segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, due to the demand for implementing solutions, integration of new technologies, and complexity of infrastructures. For these reasons, many businesses are offering professional services to their customers.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Regions Covered

1.6.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Top-Down Approach

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Research Methodology

2.6 Research Assumptions And Limitations

2.6.1 Assumptions For The Study

2.6.2 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Fleet Management Market

4.2 Market Share, By Component, 2020

4.3 Market Share, By Solution, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.4 Market Share, By Service, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 Market Share, By Deployment Type, 2017–2020

4.6 Fleet Management Market Share, By Fleet Type, 2020–2025

4.7 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Fleet Owners’ Increasing Focus On Operational Efficiency

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption Of Cloud Computing And Big Data Analytics Solutions For Streamlining Fleet Management Operations

5.2.1.3 Declining Hardware And Iot Connectivity Costs Leading To Increased Deployment Of Fleet Management Solutions

5.2.1.4 Strict Government Mandates Creating New Revenue Streams For Vendors

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Harnessing Telematics Data For Making Informed Business Decisions

5.2.2.2 Green Fleet Initiatives For Reducing The Environmental Impact And Ensuring Efficient Functioning Of Fleets

5.2.2.3 Introduction Of Autonomous Fleets To Provide Multiple Partnership Opportunities

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Driver Safety And Productivity Affecting Vehicle Uptime

5.2.3.2 Inaccurate Geocoding

5.2.3.3 Blind Spots In The Network Coverage

5.2.3.4 Rapidly Growing Data Volumes And Increasing Cyber Threats

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Unfulfilled Services

5.3.2 Future Trends

…….And More

