Current research: Demulsifier Market by industry development trend analysis and forecasts 2025

The report titled “Demulsifier Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Demulsifier industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global Demulsifier Market is projected to reach USD 2.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Demulsifier Market:

Baker Hughes Incorporated (US)

Clariant (Switzerland)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Croda International (US)

Ecolab Inc. (US)

Halliburton (US)

Schlumberger Limited (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Nouryon (Netherlands)

Momentive Performance Materials (US)

Nova Star LP (US)

SI Group (US)

Impact Chemicals Technologies (US)

Innospec Inc. (US)

Dorf Ketal (India)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Chemiphase Ltd. (UK)

Direct-N Pakt Inc. (US)

MCC Chemicals Inc.(US)

Rimpro India (India)

Oil Technics Holdings (UK)

Egyptian Mud Engineering and Chemicals Company (Egypt)

Roemex Limited (India)

Reda Oilfield (UK)

Aurorachem (China)

Oil soluble is projected to be the larger segment to the global demulsifier market. The most effective type of demulsifier for separating water-in-oil emulsion is the oil-soluble demulsifier as oil is the continuous phase, and water is the dispersed phase.

Therefore, the surfactants will be absorbed directly into the continuous phase without any resistance at the optimum temperature.

Crude oil is expected to be the largest segment of the global demulsifier market from 2020 to 2025. Crude oil, when produced, contains BS&W (basic sediment & water).

Crude oil produced needs to be processed as it contains oil-water emulsion. The stability of the emulsion depends on various factors, such as the quality of crude oil, the geology of the well site, and whether the oil field is offshore or onshore, and others.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary And Secondary Research Methodology

2.1.1 Demulsifier Market: Pimary Research Methodology

2.1.1.1 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.2 Base Number Calculation

2.2.1 Demulsifier Market: Research Methodology

2.2.2 Market Size Calculation: Steps From Supply Side

2.2.3 Market Size Calculation, By Application

2.2.4 Key Market Insights, By Application

2.3 Forecast Number Calculation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Market Engineering Process

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach

2.6 Assumptions

2.7 Key Industry Insights

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities For Demulsifier Market

4.2 Middle East: Demulsifier Market, By Application And Country, 2019

4.3 Demulsifier Market, By Region

4.4 Demulsifier Market Attractiveness

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Expected Increase In Crude Oil Production Post Covid-19 Pandemic

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Legislation

5.2.2.2 Geopolitical Issues In The Middle East & Africa

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Discovery Of Oilfields

5.2.3.2 Increase In Aging Oil Reservoirs

5.2.3.3 Increasing Demand For Green Demulsifiers

5.3 Shift In Revenue Streams Due To Megatrends In End-Use Industries

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Case Study

5.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.7.1 Threat Of Substitutes

5.7.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.7.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.7.4 Threat Of New Entrants

5.7.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.8 Policy & Regulations

5.8.1 Ospar Commission

5.8.2 Reach

5.8.3 Nea Strategy

5.9 Industry Outlook

5.9.1 Gdp Trends And Forecast Of Major Economies

5.9.2 Oil & Gas Industry

5.9.2.1 Covid-19 Impact On Oil & Gas Industry

5.9.2.1.1 Most Affected Regions

5.9.2.1.2 Mnm Viewpoint On Growth And New Market Opportunities

