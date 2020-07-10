Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market expected to grow at 229.3 billion in revenue by 2025

The report titled “Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Industrial Control and Factory Automation industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market size is expected to grow from USD 151.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 229.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Industrial Control and Factory Automation Market:

Siemens (Germany)

ABB (Switzerland)

Emerson (US)

Mitsubishi (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

Industrial 3D printing comprises scanning and printing software. Scanning software is used in various stages of product development, right from the conceptualization of products to their designing, prototyping, engineering, manufacturing, and quality controlling.

Scanning software allows manufacturing of tools by 3D printing without working on their designs by simplifying scanning of tools that have already been developed using traditional methods.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the ongoing rapid industrialization in emerging economies. Developing countries have expansion and capacity addition plans related to their power sector, which is expected to fuel the demand for DCS during the forecast period.

