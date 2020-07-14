New study: Worldwide Biopesticide Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018

A competitive analysis that identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the biopesticide market based on ability to gain market share and alignment with market opportunity

The www.lucintel.com/biopest…lysis.aspx industry is a growing market that is predominantly characterized by established products for different crops. The major players offer a complete portfolio of biofungicides, bioinsecticides, and bionematicides covering all the major chemistries and the property performance requirements for the wide range of crops.

Bayer AG and Syngenta AG are the market leaders with diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and high strategic initiatives. Over the next five years, suppliers will be focusing on innovation and cutting-edge technologies for the development and marketing of a broad spectrum of tailored solutions for farmers that enable greater productivity in a sustainable way so that players are likely to capture larger market share in the global biopesticide market.

Over the last five years, suppliers have focused on new product developments and acquisitions. Bayer AG acquired Monsanto to become world’s biggest agro-chemicals market leader.

Also, FMC Corporation and DuPont announced the signing of a definitive agreement for FMC to acquire the portion of DuPont’s crop protection business.

The companies producing biopesticide are exploring market opportunities with starkly different strategies. Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global biopesticide market and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Worldwide Biopesticide Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018”.

This report offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. This report has examined and profiled the world’s leading biopesticide producers.

Lucintel created profiles of each competitor based on the following criteria:

Company overview

Company Description

Corporation Statistics

Biopesticide business overview

Biopesticide Business Segments

Key Differentiators and Strengths

Key Biopesticide Competitors

Products and product positioning

Biopesticide Product Line Overview

Product Positioning in Market Segments

Markets and market positioning

Market Positioning in the Global Biopesticide business

Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

Revenue Breakdown by Region

Production

Global Manufacturing Operations

Innovation and market leadership

Marketing, sales and organizational capabilities

Marketing and Sales

Management Commitment and Track Record

Strategic Initiatives

The resulting research report represents the most comprehensive strategic and tactical assessment of the biopesticide producers and competitive landscape available. In terms of the total revenue generated by leading biopesticide producers, Bayer AG ranks number one, followed by Syngenta AG, BASF, FMC Corporation, Isagro S.p.A., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., and Certis USA all of which are included in the report.

The detailed analysis of each company offers a critical view into key strategic areas, including:

Biopesticide producer target markets Key differentiators, strengths, competitors, and other insights

Designed for the agricultural industry professionals, financial services firms, and users of biopesticide, Lucintel's “Worldwide Biopesticide Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study 2018” is the industry’s comprehensive examination of the biopesticide producers’ competitive landscape.

Collected from a series of primary vendor interviews and secondary sources, Lucintel also provides its own scorecard for determining which of these companies is better aligned with future market opportunities and which has the ability to gain additional market share. Using its proprietary research methodology, Lucintel has developed a comparative analysis tool, the ‘Lucintel Leadership Quadrant,’ which identifies leaders and challengers in the biopesticide market and rates each biopesticide producer on two primary criteria as shown below:

1. Alignment with market opportunity 2. Ability to gain market share

Ability to gain market share was analyzed using following parameters:

− Product portfolio

− Financial strength

− Asset position

− Execution skill

− Customer experience

Alignment with market opportunity was analyzed using following parameters:

− Target growth markets

− New product development

− Corporate and functional strategy

− Presence within the industry

