New release: The North American Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2020 to 2025

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market to 2025 by end use (oil & gas, water & wastewater, and mining & others), reinforcement type (glass fiber epoxy laminate RTP, dry glass fiber RTP, steel RTP, and aramid tape reinforced thermpopastic pipes), diameter (small diameter and large diameter pipes), pressure rating (low pressure and high pressure pipes), and product type (metallic and non-metallic reinforced thermoplastic pipes)

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the growth of the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market looks promising with opportunities in the oil and gas, water and wastewater, and mining industries. The North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.6% from 2020 to 2025.

The major drivers for this market are increasing old pipeline replacement, growing oil and gas industry, and new pipeline construction activities.

In this market, glass fiber epoxy laminate, dry glass fiber, steel, and aramid are the major reinforcements type used with thermoplastic resin to manufacture RTP. Lucintel forecasts that glass fiber epoxy laminate reinforced thermoplastic pipe will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to their cost advantages and high performace in extreme conditions of high pressure and high temperature.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing demand for high temperature and pressure RTP and increasing usage of RTP in wastewater applications. Baker Hughes, NOV, TechnipFMC, Shawcor, Wienerberger, Future Pipe Industries, FlexSteel, and Magma are among the major suppliers in the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market by end use, reinforcement type, diameter, pressure rating, product type, and country. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled “Growth Opportunities in the North American Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipe Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis”.

This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes trends and forecast for the North American reinforced thermoplastic pipe market by end use, reinforcement type, diameter, pressure rating, product type, and country as follows:

By End Use [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Meters) for 2014 – 2025]:

Oil and Gas Onshore Offshore

Water and Wastewater

Mining and Others

By Reinforcement Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Meters) for 2014 – 2025]:

Glass Fiber Epoxy Laminate-Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

Dry Glass Fiber-Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

Steel-Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

Aramid Tape-Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

By Diameter [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Meters) for 2014 – 2025]:

Small Diameter Pipes

Large Diameter Pipes

By Pressure Rating [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Meters) for 2014 – 2025]:

Low Pressure Pipes

High Pressure Pipes

By Product Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Meters) for 2014 – 2025]:

Metallic Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

Non-Metallic Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes

By Country [Value ($ Million) for 2014 – 2025]:

United States

Canada

Mexico

