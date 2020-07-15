Bearings Market by top players, latest trends, demand analysis and forecast to 2026 available in the latest report

The global Bearings market is valued at 50203.33 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 60285.84 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.73% during 2017-2022.

The new Bearings Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country.

Further, this report profiles top key players of the Bearings Market and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe

global Bearings Market will reach 60285.84 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 3.73%

Bearings are used as a mechanical component to transfer the power and to move a certain part, and this is done by utilizing the small frictional force of the bearings, which makes them rotate easily (or move in one direction easily), all the while withstanding the force and weight load acting against them.

Bearings can be divided into two categories–ball bearing and roller bearing.

Ball bearings revenue market share accounted for the highest proportion, with a figure of 66.34% in 2017, roller bearing account for 33.66%.

The sales revenue market share of global Bearings in automotive industry, industrial machine, aerospace industry and others have been stable year by year, at 46.09%, 44.04%, 7.73% and 2.14% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within 3 percent. This indicates that the segment of the Bearings in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes.

Among them, the Bearings market has the most promising sales prospects in automotive industry.

RnR research center data shows that Asia-Pacific is the biggest contributor to the Bearings revenue market, accounted for 44.62% of the total global market with a revenue of 22399.84 million USD in 2017, followed by Europe, 24.44% with a revenue of 12268.2 million USD.

SKF is the largest company in the global Bearings market, accounted for 16.67/% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Schaeffler and NSK, accounted for 12.80% and 9.71% of the revenue market share in 2017.

Geographically, global Bearings market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

– SKF

– Schaeffler

– NSK

– NTN

– JTEKT

– Timken

– NMB Minebea

– Rexnord

– NACHI

– ZYS

– RBC Bearings

– ZWZ

– C&U GROUP

– Rothe Erde

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

– BallBearing

– RollerBearing

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Bearings for each application, including

– AutomotiveIndustry

– IndustrialMachine

– AerospaceIndustry

– Others

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Bearings from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

– China

– USA

– Europe

– Japan

– Korea

– India

– Southeast Asia

– South America

