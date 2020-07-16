Industrial, Manufacturing & Heavy Industry Market News

Covid-19 Impact on Global Calibration Services Industry discussed in a new market research report

Factory Control

Calibration Services Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Calibration Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Calibration services play a very important role in measuring and rectifying the deviation in the performance of testing and measurement instruments. 
Key service segments of the calibration services market included in the report are electrical, mechanical, thermodynamic, and physical dimensional. Among all the service segments, the electrical calibration service segment was the largest contributor to the overall calibration service market. 

In 2018, the global Calibration Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Calibration Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Calibration Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

GE 
Danaher 
Siemens 
Keysight Technologies 
Endress+Hauser 
Rohde & Schwarz 
Micro Precision Calibration 
Optical Test and Calibration 
Trescal 
Transcat

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Mechanical 
Electrical 
Physical/Dimensional 
Thermodynamic 
Others

Market segment by Application, split into 
OEMs 
In-House Laboratories 
Third-Party Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Calibration Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Calibration Services development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

