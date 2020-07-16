Examine Gears Market size by top leading key players, growth opportunities, incremental revenue , trends, outlook and forecasts to 2025

The Global Gears Market focuses on the various developments activities such as technological advancement, new product launch and upgradation in the current product, innovation and opportunities for the new companies is also taken into consideration while defining the future growth of the market.

as essential components for giant number of industry products, the gears industry is important for lots of downstream industries; and the market is also directly affected by downstream industries. Worldwide, the gears industry was estimated at 168 Billion USD in 2016, grew from about 150 Billion USD in 2012.

as essential components for giant number of industry products, the gears industry is important for lots of downstream industries; and the market is also directly affected by downstream industries. Worldwide, the gears industry was estimated at 168 Billion USD in 2016, grew from about 150 Billion USD in 2012.

And the industry is forecasted to reach as high as 207 Billion USD by the end of 2022.

A gear or cogwheel is a rotating machine part having cut teeth, or cogs, which mesh with another toothed part to transmit torque.

The product types of gears includes Spur Gears, Helical Gears, Gear Rack, Bevel Gear and Worm Gear, and the revenue proportion of Spur Gears in 2016 was about 31.8%.

Gears can be used for Vehicles, General Industry and Special Equipment.

The most proportion of Gears is General Industry, and the revenue proportion was nearly 76% in 2016.

There are thousands of manufacturers of gears worldwide, the number maybe much higher than expected. The market competition is quite fierce.

The report includes detailed company profiling of leading players of the global gears market such as Toyota, Volkswagen, General Motors, Ford, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler, David Brown, Eaton, Robert Bosch, Honda, Magna, Caterpillar, CHSTE, ZF Friedrichshafen, Aisin Seiki, Dana Holding, FLSmidth MAAG Gear, GKN plc, Emerson Electric, Bonfiglioli, Allison Transmission, Shaanxi Fast Gear, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Winergy, AAM and so on. Toyota was the largest Gears supplier in the world, accounting about 3.56% of global Gears sales in 2016.

Asia-Pacific was the largest sales place, with revenue market share nearly 43.3% in 2016. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe was the second largest sales place with the revenue market share of about 24.7%.

Geographically, global Gears market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

– Toyota

– Volkswagen

– General Motors

– Ford

– Daimler

– Fiat Chrysler

– David Brown

– Eaton

– Robert Bosch

– Honda

– Magna

– Caterpillar

– CHSTE

– ZF Friedrichshafen

– Aisin Seiki

– Dana Holding

– FLSmidth MAAG Gear

– GKN plc

– Emerson Electric

– Bonfiglioli

– Allison Transmission

– Others

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

– Spur Gear

– Helical Gear

– Bevel Gear

– Worm Gear

– Gear Rack

– Others

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Gears for each application, including

– Vehicles

– Industry

– Special Equipment

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Gears from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

– China

– USA

– Europe

– Japan

– Korea

– India

– Southeast Asia

– South America

