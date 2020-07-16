Depth Filtration Market expected to witness a sustainable growth over 2025

The report titled “Depth Filtration Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Depth Filtration industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global Protein Engineering Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.7 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Depth Filtration Market:

Danaher Corporation (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Based on product, the depth filtration market is segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets, plates & frames, accessories and other products. Cartridges formed the largest product segment in this market in 2019 due to the high retention capacity of these filters during large molecule filtration processes.

Based on media type, the depth filtration market is segmented into diatomaceous earth (DE), activated carbon, cellulose, perlite, and other media (glass fibers, quartz, borosilicate, and resin binders). The monoclonal antibodies segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in this market owing to its ease of use and low cost.

