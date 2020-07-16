Steel Cord Market by top players, latest trends, demand analysis and forecast to 2026 made possible by top research firm

The Global Steel Cord Market focuses on the various developments activities such as technological advancement, new product launch and upgradation in the current product, innovation and opportunities for the new companies is also taken into consideration while defining the future growth of the market.

2020 july, Magarpatta SEZ, Pune, The new Steel Cord Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the Steel Cord Market and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Steel Cord Market with Figures, Graphs and Toc’s: www.reportsnreports.com/contact…me=3332283

global Steel Cord Market will reach 5673.1 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 3.13%

The global Steel Cord market is valued at 4863.6 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 5673.1 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.13% during 2017-2022.

Steel cord is the fine steel wire strand or rope for special purposes, which are made of superior high-carbon steel and whose surface is plated with brass. Steel cord is a Freight Car Use mainly reinforcing the casting and at the same time keeping the tire flexible enough to resist shocks and to improve comfort of tires.

Steel Cord can be divided into three categories: normal tensile (NT) type, high tensile (HT) type and other type. Normal Tensile (NT) type accounted for the highest proportion in revenue market, with a figure of 58.29% in 2017, followed by High Tensile (HT) type, account for 32.13% and other type account for 9.59%.

The sales market share of global Steel Cord in passenger car use, freight car use and others has been stable year by year, at 54.12%, 41.18% and 4.70% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within 2 percent.

This indicates that the segment of the Steel Cord in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Steel Cord market has the most promising sales prospects in passenger car use.

RnR research center data shows that China is the biggest contributor to the Steel Cord revenue market, accounted for 34.79% of the total global market with a revenue of 1692.1 million USD in 2017, followed by United States, 19.03% with a revenue of 925.8 million USD. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the leader in the whole Steel Cord industry.

Bekaert is the largest company in the global Steel Cord market, accounted for 28.54/% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord and ArcelorMittal, accounted for 18.87% and 9.10% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Steel Cord industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry.

The top five producers account for above 55 % of the revenue market.

2018/6/5 — Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Central Steel & Wire Company (Central Steel & Wire  OTCPK: CSTW) pursuant to which Central Steel & Wire has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ryerson. Central Steel & Wire, with its valued brand spanning more than 100 years, offers a wide selection of products and capabilities, and will continue to operate under its current brand name within the Ryerson network of value-added and intelligently connected service centers.

2018/4/2 — Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, announced that effective April 2, 2018, it has acquired the assets of Berlin Metals LLC, based in Hammond, Indiana.

Terms in the all-cash deal were not disclosed.

Geographically, global Steel Cord market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

– Bekaert

– Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

– ArcelorMittal

– Hyosung

– Shandong SNTON Steel Cord

– Bridgestone

– Shougang Century

– Tokusen

– Tokyo Rope MFG

– Hubei Fuxing New Material

– BMZ

– Henan Hengxing

– Junma Tyre Cord

– Sumitomo Electric Industries

– Sodetal

On the basis of product, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into

– Normal Tensile (NT)

– High Tensile (HT)

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Steel Cord for each application, including

– Passenger Car Use

– Freight Car Use

– Other

Production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate are the key targets for Steel Cord from 2014 to 2026 (forecast) in these regions

– China

– USA

– Europe

– Japan

– Korea

– India

– Southeast Asia

– South America

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

“ReportsnReports” also provides in depth study of “Steel Cord Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organisation.

The Steel Cord Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organisation such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organisation.

Enquire for More Information Steel Cord Market: www.reportsnreports.com/contact…me=3332283

The global Steel Cord Market is expected to witness a promising growth in the next few years. The rising level of competition among the leading players and the rising focus on the development of new products are likely to offer promising growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.

The research study on the global Steel Cord Market offers a detailed overview, highlighting the key aspects that are expected to enhance the growth of the market in the near future. The key segmentation and the competitive landscape of the market have also been mentioned at length in the research study.

This report studies the Steel Cord Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Steel Cord Market by product type and applications/end industries. These details further contain a basic summary of the company, merchant profile, and the product range of the company in question.

The report analyzes data regarding the proceeds accrued, product sales, gross margins, price patterns, and news updates relating to the company.

Full Report available @ www.reportsnreports.com/purchas…me=3332283

The report helps to identify the main Steel Cord Market players. It assists in analyzing Steel Cord Market competitive environment, including company overview, company total revenue, market opportunities, value, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product details.

The study also reveals the sales, revenue and market share for each market player included in this report for the period of 2015-2020. It also helps to ascertain the growth drivers and future prospects for the forecast timeline.

Conclusively, this report is a one stop reference point for the industrial stakeholders to get Steel Cord Market forecast of till 2025. This report helps to know the estimated market size, market status, future development, growth opportunity, challenges, growth drivers of by analyzing the historical overall data of the considered market segments.