Revenue Assurance Market is thriving worldwide | latest innovation, advance technology, top companies

The report titled “Revenue Assurance Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Revenue Assurance industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Market size is projected to grow from USD 512 Million in 2020 to USD 782 Million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Revenue Assurance Market:

Amdocs (US)

Araxxe Inc. (US)

Adapt IT (South Africa)

Cartesian (US)

Digital Route (Sweden)

eClerx (India)

HPE (US) Itron (US)

Nokia (Finland)

Profit Insight (US)

Sagacity Solutions (UK)

Sandvine (Canada)

Sigos (Germany)

Subex (India)

ynthesis Systems (US)

CS (India)

Teoco (US)

ransunion(US)

WeDo (Portugal)

Xintec (Ireland)

Based on service type, the Implementation and customization services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rise in complexities of services, such as configuration, training, implementation, and demand for business-specific solutions under revenue assurance, lead to a rise in demand for implementation and customization services in the revenue assurance market.

Organizations other than the telecom sector are considered under the enterprise's segment in the revenue assurance market forecast. Enterprises segment consists of other verticals adopting revenue assurance solutions, namely, utilities, BFSI, hospitality, and others (logistics, aviation, healthcare, eCommerce and retail).

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup And Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Research Assumptions And Limitations

2.5.1 Assumptions For The Study

2.5.2 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Revenue Assurance Market

4.2 Revenue Assurance Market In Asia Pacific, By Component And Country

4.3 Revenue Assurance Market Share, By Vertical

5 Market Overview And Industry Trend

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise In The Use Of Subscription-Based Economy

5.2.1.2 Rising Focus Of Businesses On Enhancing Customer Experience

5.2.1.3 Need For Automation Solutions For Revenue Assurance: Rpa

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Dependency On Human-Led Services For Market Development

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Adoption Of Bdt

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand For Innovative Payment Services: Telco-Ott Partnerships

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rising Demand For Business Assurance Solutions

5.2.4.2 Economic Slowdown: Outbreak Of Coronavirus

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1: Centralized Revenue Assurance

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Billing Automation

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Revenue Leakage Identification

5.4 Industry Trends

5.5 Regulatory Landscape

5.5.1 Health Insurance Portability And Accountability Act

5.5.2 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.5.3 General Data Protection Regulation

5.5.4 Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act

…..And More

