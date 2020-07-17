Explore the Safety, Security, and Rescue Robotics Market evolving technology, trends and scope 2020 to 2025

The global safety, security, and rescue robotics market has gained widespread importance due to the growing geopolitical conflicts as well as the increasing need for naval and land border patrolling and surveillance with unmanned systems. However, the lack of development of high-quality and reliable solutions is one of the major challenges for the market. Safety, Security, and Rescue Robotics Industry Analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.95% in terms of value during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

In terms of value, the global safety, security, and rescue robotics market was valued at $1,651.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,043.8 million in 2025, at a CAGR 14.95% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The global safety, security, and rescue robotics market consist of components such as camera, sensors, navigation system, and control system.

Cameras and sensors are the two vital components of safety, security, and rescue robots. The growing demand for safety, security, and rescue robots is expected to create an opportunity for component providers of safety, security, and rescue robots in this ecosystem.

North America dominated the global safety, security, and rescue robotics market with a share of 42% by value in 2019. Its total market size was valued at $693.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $838.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.10% during the period 2020-2025.

This is due to the presence of many security robot manufacturing companies in North America. The region includes major countries, such as the U.S.

and Canada, among which the U.S. is the prominent country for the safety, security, and rescue robotics market.

The U.S. has huge technological expertise in robotics and is increasingly deploying solutions across different industries.The global safety, security, and rescue robotics market in Europe reported revenue of $502.6 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.32% during the forecast period 2020-2025. In Europe, France, the U.K., the Netherlands, and Norway among others, are the major developers of security robots.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 15.95% during the forecast period to reach $551.1 million by 2025. This high growth is expected to be attributed to the growing demand for security and safety robots, specifically for guarding at nights, inspecting pipes and vessels in plants, and dealing with increasing accidents in the hostile working environment in the utility sector.

The global safety, security, and rescue robotics market is presently one of the most competitive markets among professional service robots, with the leading players actively competing against each other to gain a greater share in the industry. The competitive landscape of the security robots exhibits an inclination toward emerging strategies and developments by market players.

The robotics market has experienced dynamic technological advancements over the last few decades. These advancements have led to the improvement in the autonomy of robots, operating ranges, capabilities, and sizes, and paved the way for various growth opportunities for government and defense applications, as well as for the commercial enterprises.

The concept of using robots’ dates to 1954, when George Devol invented the first programmable and digitally operated robot. Since then, robots have undergone several technological advancements that resulted in a higher degree of autonomy and 3D spatial awareness in their operation.