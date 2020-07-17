Cryogenic Equipment Market history, overview and future developments by 2025 interpreted by a new report

The Cryogenic Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 17.1 Billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 12.6 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Cryogenic Equipment Market:

Linde plc (Ireland)

Chart Industries (US)

Parker Hannifin (US)

Flowserve Corporation (US)

Emerson (US)

Air Products (US)

INOXCVA (India)

Taylor Wharton (Japan)

Cryofab (US)

Wessington (UK)

ACME (US)

Herose GmbH (Germany)

Cryostar (France)

Cryoquip LLC (US)

Tanks account for the largest share in the global cryogenic equipment market in 2019. Global demand for LNG tanks and micro bulk tanks is growing thus creating demand opportunities for tanks during the forecast period.

Countries like Russia and Qatar are focusing on LNG production increase and therefore, these require the high number of cryogenic tanks for storing the LNG.

Cryogenics has vast applications in the electronics industry. Cryogenic processing extends the life of the circuit boards.

They are also employed in switching devices, semiconductor, and superconductor devices since low temperature decreases the resistance of materials. Cryogenic milling and freezer grinding are some of the other processes that happen in the electronic industry.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Definition

1.2.1 Cryogenic Equipment Market: Inclusions Vs. Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitation

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.1.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Scope

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Ideal Demand-Side Analysis

2.3.1.1 Assumptions

2.3.1.2 Calculation

2.3.2 Supply-Side Analysis

2.3.2.1 Assumptions

2.3.2.2 Calculation

2.3.3 Forecast

2.4 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.5 Primary Insights

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In The Cryogenic Equipment Market

4.2 Cryogenic Equipment Market, By Equipment

4.3 Cryogenic Equipment Market, By Cryogen

4.4 Cryogenic Equipment Market, By End-User

4.5 Cryogenic Equipment Market, By Region

4.6 Asia Pacific Cryogenic Equipment Market, By End-User & Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand For Industrial Gases From The Metallurgy And Energy Industries

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand For Cryogenic Equipment Across The Entire Lng Value Chain

5.2.1.3 Increasing Investments In Cryogenic Infrastructure

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Investment For Setting Up Cryogenic Plant For Large-Scale Industrial Applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Space And Satellite Missions Bring Opportunities For Cryogenic Storage Equipment

5.2.3.2 Evolving Cryogenic Electronics Applications

5.2.3.3 Cryogenic Energy Storage Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cryogen Leakage From Equipment Leading To Hazards And Greenhouse Emissions

5.3 Supply Chain Overview

5.3.1 Key Influencers

5.3.1.1 Equipment Manufacturers

5.3.1.2 Industrial Gases Providers

5.3.1.3 End-Users

……And More

