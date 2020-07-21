Current research: HDPE Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in HDPE pipe market to 2025 by application (potable water, wastewater, oil and gas, irrigation, and others), grade type (PE100, PE80, PE63 and others), diameter (small diameter pipes (up to 15 inches) and large diameter pipes (15 inches and above), pressure rating (high, medium, and low pressure) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global HDPE (High Density Poly Ethylene) pipe market looks promising with opportunities in potable water, wastewater, oil and gas, and irrigation sectors. The global HDPE market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19.

However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $22.9 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2020 to 2025 . The major growth drivers for this market are growing residential and non-residential construction activities, replacement of aging pipelines, and increasing awareness of the attractive properties of HDPE pipes.



In this market, different types of HDPE pipe such as PE100, PE80, PE63 and others are used as grade type. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that PE100 pipes are expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of their high strength, chemical resistance, low cost, durability, minimal maintenance requirements, and superior energy efficiency.



Within the global HDPE pipe market, the wastewater segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing spending in municipal infrastructure development.



APAC is expected to remain the largest market and to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction and industrial sectors in this region.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the HDPE pipe industry, include the introduction of mechanical coupling in HDPE pipe focusing on pipe strength and replacement of traditional material pipes with eco-friendly HDPE pipes. Mexichem SAB, China Lesso Group, Advanced Drainage Systems, Sekisui Chemical, Formosa Plastics Group, Supreme Industries, Jain Irrigation, and Astral Pipes and others are among the major HDPE pipe manufacturers.



Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global HDPE pipe market by application, grade type, diameter, pressure rating, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global HDPE Pipe Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global HDPE pipe market by application, grade type, diameter, pressure rating, and region as follows:



By Application [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

Potable Water

Wastewater

Oil and Gas

Irrigation

Others



By Grade Type [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

PE100 Pipes

PE80 Pipes

PE63 and Other Pipes



By Diameter Type [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

Large Diameter Pipes

Small Diameter Pipes



By Pressure Rating [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

High Pressure Pipes

Medium Pressure Pipes

Low Pressure Pipes



By Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) from 2014 to 2025]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom

Asia Pacific China India Japan

The Rest of the World Middle East Brazil





