Metal Pipe Market trends, forecast and competitive analysis described in a new market report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in metal pipe market to 2025 by end use industry (oil and gas, potable water, wastewater, power generation, automotive, HVAC and electrical, and others), material (steel pipes, ductile iron pipes, copper pipes, and other material pipes), diameter (small diameter pipes (up to 15 inches) and large diameter pipes (15 inches and above), pressure ratings (0-300 psi, 300-1000 psi, 1000- 3000 psi, and 3000 and above psi pressure pipes) and region (NA, Europe, APAC, ROW)

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the global metal pipe market looks promising with opportunities in oil and gas, power generation, automotive, and industrial sector. The global metal pipe market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19.

However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $99.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1% to 3% from 2020 to 2025 . The major drivers for this market are increasing construction of new pipelines for oil and gas, water and wastewater, replacement of aging pipelines, and infrastructure development.



Browse 112 market data tables and 161 figures spread through 240 pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Metal Pipe Market"



To download report brochure, please go to www.lucintel.com/metal-p…arket.aspx and click "report brochure" tab from the menu.



In this market, different types of metal pipe such as steel pipes, ductile iron pipes, copper pipes, and other material pipes are used as material. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the steel pipe is expected to remain the largest segment and witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in oil and gas, power generation and automotive industries.



Within the global metal pipe market, oil and gas will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to increase in oil and gas exploration and production activities.



North America is expected to remain the largest region due to increase in oil and gas exploration activities. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development, urbanization, and government economic stimulus measures in this region.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the metal pipe industry include Increasing use of premium and technically advanced pipe and development of multilayer pipe for strength and durability. Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK, Saint Gobain, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metals, United States Steel Corporation, Muller Industries, Kaiser Aluminum, Amiantit, and Northwest Pipe and others are among the major metal pipe manufacturers.



Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global metal pipe market by end use industry, material, diameter, pressure, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Metal Pipe Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global metal pipe market by end use industry, material, diameter, pressure, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Value ($M) from 2014 to 2025]:

Oil and Gas

Potable Water

Wastewater

Power Generation

Automotive

HVAC and Electrical

Others



By Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) from 2014 to 2025]:

Steel Pipes

Ductile Iron Pipes

Copper Pipes

Other Material Pipes



By Diameter [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

Small Diameter Pipes

Large Diameter Pipes



By Pressure Ratings [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

Less than 300 psi Pressure Pipes

300-1000 psi Pressure Pipes

1000-3000 psi Pressure Pipes

More than 3000 psi Pressure Pipes



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

The Rest of the World Brazil Middle East





This 240-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, click on this link www.lucintel.com/metal-p…arket.aspx