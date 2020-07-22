Lucintel anticipates that Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing region in the chemical storage tank market details shared in the report

Trends, opportunities and forecast in chemical storage tank market to 2025 by application (industrial chemicals, fuel, and others), material (FRP (fiberglass reinforced plastic) tanks, metal tanks, plastic tanks and others), insulation type (above ground tanks and under ground tanks), end use industry (petrochemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, paper and pulp, and other industries), size (less than 5,000 gallons, 5,001 to 50,000 gallons, above 50,000 gallons) and pressure

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global chemical storage tank market looks promising with opportunities in the petrochemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and pulp and paper industries for various tank applications. The global connector market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19.

However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 2% to 4% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing refineries, growing industrialization, and replacement of aging chemical storage tanks.



In this market, different types of chemical storage tank such as industrial chemicals, fuel, and others are used as application. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the industrial chemical storage tank will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing establishment of new chemical plants and rising concern towards recycling of industrial chemical.



Within the global chemical storage tank market, FRP tank is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its various properties, such as corrosion resistance, light weight, easier installation, longer life span, lower maintenance, and more durability.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising urbanization, industrialization, and higher economic growth.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the chemical storage tank industry include increasing use of double wall chemical storage tanks for protection against hazardous chemical spills and adoption of hydrostatic monitoring system for continuous leak-detection in underground fuel tanks. CIMC, ZCL Composites, CST Industries, Worthington, Snyder Industrial, Synalloy, Containment Solutions, Highland Tank, Enduro Composites, Sintex Industries and others are among the major chemical storage tank manufacturers.



Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global chemical storage tank market by application, material, installation type, end use industry, size, pressure, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Chemical Storage Tank Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global chemical storage tank market by application, material, installation type, end use industry, size, pressure, and region as follows:



By Application Type [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

Industrial Chemicals

Fuel

Others



By Material Type [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

Plastic Tanks

Metal Tanks

FRP Tanks

Others



By Installation Type [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

Above Ground Tanks

Under Ground Tanks



By End Use Industry [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

Petrochemical

Paper and Pulp

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Other Industries



By Size [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

Less then 5,000 Gallons

5,001 to 50,000 Gallons

Above 50,000 Gallons



By Pressure Rating [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

High Pressure Tanks

Low and No Pressure Tanks



By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World



