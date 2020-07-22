Examine Opportunities for the industrial pipe market to reach $20.3 billion by 2025

Trends, opportunities and forecast in industrial pipe market to 2025 by end use industry (power generation, petrochemical, automotive, industrial processing plant, and others), material (steel, ductile iron, plastic, fiberglass reinforced (FRP), and others), diameter (small diameter pipes up to 15 inches, medium diameter pipes from 15 to 30 inches, and large diameter pipes of 30 inches and above), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the industrial pipe market looks promising with opportunities in power generation, petrochemical, automotive, and industrial processing. The global industrial pipe market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19.

However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $20.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1% to 2% from 2020 to 2025 . The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction of new pipelines, replacement of aging pipelines, urbanization rate, and infrastructure development.



In this market, steel, ductile iron, plastic, and fiberglass reinforced plastics (FRP) materials are used for pipe manufacturing for various end use industries. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the steel pipe is expected to remain the largest material segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for steel pipes in power generation and petrochemical industries.

Lucintel predicts that the plastic pipe material segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period because of low cost, light weight and corrosion resistant.



Within the industrial pipe market, petrochemical will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to increasing investments in new ventures and up-gradation of petrochemical facilities.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development, urbanization and government economic stimulus measures in this region.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include increasing use of dopeless technology in pipe manufacturing to reduce operational risk and development of multilayer pipe to increase strength and durability. Vallourec, TMK, Tenaris, China Lesso, ArcelorMittal, Mexichem, Sekisui Chemicals, Advanced Drainage System, Amiantit, and Future Pipe are among the major suppliers of industrial pipes.



Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the industrial pipe market by end use industry, material, diameter, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Industrial Pipe Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the industrial pipe market by end use industry, material, diameter, and region, as follows:



By End Use Industry [Value ($M) from 2014 to 2025]:

Power Generation

Petrochemical

Automotive

Industrial Processing

Others



By Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Tons) from 2014 to 2025]:

Steel Pipes

Ductile Iron Pipes

Plastic Pipes

FRP Pipes

Other Pipes



By Diameter [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

Small Diameter Pipes

Medium Diameter Pipes

Large Diameter Pipes



By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany

APAC China Japan India

ROW Brazil Middle East





This 245-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.