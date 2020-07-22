Explore Intelligent Vending Machine Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

Trends, opportunities and forecast in intelligent vending machine market to 2025 intelligent vending machine market by application (beverages, candy/snack, food, and others), by end-use (office, community buildings, restaurants, retail stores, and others), by height (65-75 Inches, and 25-35 Inches) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the intelligent vending machine market looks promising with opportunities in the office, community buildings, retail stores, and restaurants. The intelligent vending machine (IVM) market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19.

However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $11.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7% to 9% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of vending machine to enhance customer shopping experience and growing demand for advance vending machine with inventory & transaction management and digital advertising features.



In this market, different types of intelligent vending machine such as beverages, candy/snack, food, and others are used as application. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the beverages will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for various beverages such as cold drinks, alcohol, juices and energy drinks.

Lucintel predicts that food is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for easily accessible and ready to eat food products.



Within the intelligent vending machine market, offices will remain the largest end use due to increasing installation of IVM for employee refreshment. Retail store is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand of intelligent vending machine for fast and easy operations within the retail stores.



North America will remain the largest region due to increasing adoption of self-service technology and emergence of new business models. APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period as these machines are becoming a major distribution channels for fast moving consumer goods.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing usage of advanced technologies, such as smartphone interaction with facial, gesture, and voice control system and usage of data analytics for enhanced customer experience. Fuji Electric, Evoca, Selecta Group, Crane Merchandising System, Sanden, and Royal Vendors are the major intelligent vending machine manufacturers.



Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the intelligent vending machine market by application type, end use industry type, height type, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the intelligent vending machine market by application type, end use industry type, height type, and region as follows:



By Application Type [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Beverages

Candy/Snack

Food

Others







By End Use Industry Type [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Offices

Community Buildings

Restaurants

Retail Stores

Others







By Height [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

65-75 Inches

25-35 Inches



By Region [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany The United Kingdom France Russia

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea

The Rest of the World Brazil Argentina





