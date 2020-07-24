Self-Adhesive Labels Market is projected to reach $59.2 billion by 2025

[175 Pages Report] Self-Adhesive Labels Market research report categorizes the global market by Composition, Type, Printing Technology (Flexography, Digital Printing, Screen Printing, Gravure, Offset, Letterpress, Lithography), Nature, Application & Geography.

According to the new market research report "Self-Adhesive Labels Market by Composition, Type, Printing Technology (Flexography, Digital Printing, Screen Printing, Gravure, Offset, Letterpress, Lithography), Nature, Application, Region – Global Forecast To 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the self-adhesive labels market size is projected to grow from USD 46.5 billion in 2020 to USD 59.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2025.



Download PDF Brochure @ www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdown…d=96664367



The market is projected to grow in accordance with the growth of the food & beverages industry across the globe. Factors, such as an increase in the urban population and a boost in demand for packaged food, ready-to-eat meals, and convenience food from the working population, are expected to drive the market for self-adhesive labels.



In terms of volume, the release liner segment led the self-adhesive labels market in 2019.



Release liners, by type, accounted for the largest market share in the self-adhesive labels market. Release liner labels are normal self-adhesive labels with an attached liner; they can be made available in different shapes and sizes, as they have the release liner in place to hold labels when they are die-cut.

Release liner labels can be easily cut into any shape, whereas linerless labels are restricted to squares and rectangles. However, the market for linerless labels is projected to grow at a steady rate, as is the market for release liner labels.

This is because linerles labels are preferred from an environmental point of view as their production generates less wastage and requires less paper consumption.



In terms of value and volume, the permanent segment dominated the self-adhesive labels market in 2019.



The permanent segment accounted for the largest market share in the self-adhesive labels market. Permanent labels are the most common and cost-effective labels and can only be removed with the help of solvents as their composition is made to be non-removable.

The application of permanent adhesives on self-adhesive labels usually depends on the substrate and surface material as well as the environmental conditions such as UV (ultraviolate) exposure, moisture, temperature range, and contact with chemicals. Removing a permanent label destroys it.

Hence, these labels are suitable for non-polar surfaces, films, and corrugated board; these are not recommended for labeling highly curved surfaces.



Browse and in-depth TOC on "Self-Adhesive Labels Market"



150 - Tables

52 - Figures

175 - Pages



Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Self-Adhesive Labels Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: www.marketsandmarkets.com/speakto…d=96664367



The APAC region is projected to account for the largest share in the self-adhesive labels market during the forecast period.



The APAC region is projected to lead the self-adhesive labels market, in terms of both value and volume from 2020 to 2025. The usage of self-adhesive labels in the region has increased due to cost effectiveness, easy availability of raw materials, and demand for product labeling from highly populated countries such as India and China.

The increasing scope of applications of self-adhesive labels in the food & beverage, healthcare, and personal care industries in the region is expected to drive the self-adhesive labels market in APAC. The growing population in these countries presents a huge customer base for FMCG products and food & beverages.

Industrialization, growing middle-class population, rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and rising consumption of packed products are expected to drive the demand for self-adhesive labels during the forecast period.



CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Multi-Color Corporation (US), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Austria), Huhtamaki OYJ (US), and Fuji Seal International (Japan) are the key players operating in the self-adhesive labels market.

Expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the self-adhesive labels market.



Get This Report @ www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchas…d=96664367



Bundle Reports:





Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Inventory Tags Market Food Service Packaging Market Industrial Labels Market Graphic Film Market



Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports: www.marketsandmarkets.com/Request…d=96664367