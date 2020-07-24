Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market history, overview and future developments by 2025 discussed in a new market research report

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Component (Hardware and Software), Application (ROBO, VDI, Data Center Consolidation, and Backup/Recovery/Disaster Recovery), End User, Organization Size, Enterprise, and Region ” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: www.reportsnreports.com/contact…me=1844977

The Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market size is expected to grow from USD 7.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 27.1 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.1% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market:

Dell EMC (US)

Nutanix (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

HPE (US)

Huawei (China)

NetApp (US)

VMware (US)

Pivot3 (US)

Scale Computing (US)

Startoscale (US)

DataCore (US)

Maxta (US)

Microsoft (US)

HiveIO (US)

Supermicro (US)

Hitachi Vantara (US)

Diamanti (US)

Lenovo (China)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Riverbed Technology (US)

IBM (US)

Fujitsu (Japan)

StarWind (US)

Sangfor Technologies (China)

StorMagic (UK)

Access full report with all information @ www.reportsnreports.com/purchas…me=1844977

HCI solutions combine compute, storage, and networking components of data center onto industry-standard servers. The tightly integrated HCI software layer enables execution of key data center functions, which improves the performance in production environments and address the capacity and performance challenges of business.

HCI involves a single solution offering compute, storage, networking, and virtualization manageable through unified automated software. Moreover, HCI is available with data reduction features, such as deduplication and compression.

These advantages of HCI help reduce the overall hardware requirement in the data center infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market:

1 Overview

2 Product/Solution Launches And Enhancements

3 Business Expansions

4 Acquisitions

5 Partnerships

Research Coverage:

The report segments the global HCI market by component, application, end-users, organization size, enterprises, and regions. It has a detailed analysis of the key industry players to provide insights into their business overviews, services, key strategies, new service launches, partnerships, agreements and collaborations, expansion, and the competitive landscape associated with the global HCI market.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at www.reportsnreports.com/contact…me=1844977

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements.