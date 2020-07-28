Warehouse Management System Market “estimated to reach US$ 5.1 billion by 2025” described in a new market report

The research reports on “Warehouse Management System Market” report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Warehouse Management System Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors.

The Warehouse Management System (WMS) Market was valued at USD 2.4 Billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD 5.1 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Warehouse Management System Market:

Manhattan Associates (US)

Blue Yonder (JDA Software) (US)

HighJump (Körber) (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP (Germany)

IBM (US)

Infor (US)

PSI (US)

PTC (Germany)

Tecsys (Canada)

BluJay Solutions (UK)

Epicor Software (US)

The WMS market for services is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Need for increased efficiency, constant upgrades to ensure data security, and improved operations of WMS software are the major factors boosting the demand for WMS services.

Governments around the world have been encouraging the use of WMS in warehouses to improve the autonomy of processing.

The 3PL industry is one of the major industries driving the growth of the WMS market. Factors such as the growing need for efficient order management, increased outsourcing of logistics and transportation operations, and globalization of supply chain networks have fueled the adoption of warehouse management systems in the 3PL industry.

Competitive Landscape of Warehouse Management System Market:

2 Ranking Of Players In Warehouse Management System Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionaries

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Situations & Trends

4.1 Contracts And Partnerships

4.2 Product Launches

4.3 Acquisitions

4.4 Expansions

Report Coverage:

The WMS markethas been segmented into offering, deployment, tier type, industry, and region. Based on offering, the market has been segmented into software and services.

Based on deployment, the WMS market has been segmented into on-premise, and on-cloud. Based on tier type, the market has been segmented into advanced (tier 1), intermediate (tier 2), and basic (tier 3) systems.