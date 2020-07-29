New release: Intelligent Process Automation Market with COVID-19 Update | New Technology and Advancements to watch out for 2025

The research reports on “Intelligent Process Automation Market” report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Intelligent Process Automation Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors.

The Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market’s pre-COVID size was expected to be USD 10.0 Billion in 2020 and reach USD 16.3 Billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.

#Key Players- Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France), IBM (US), Capgemini (US), Cognizant (US), Blue Prism (UK), TCS (India), Wipro (India), CGI (Canada), HCL technologies (India), Tech Mahindra (India), UiPath (US), Xerox (US), DXC Technology (US), NTT Data (Japan) Infosys (India), Pegasystems (US),PwC (UK).

Driving efficiency through Intelligent Automation (IA) is one of the biggest benefits of the logistics industry. IA significantly reduces manual efforts.

The saved resources can be used on other tasks. IA enables people to work smarter; it enables all the data and provides a complete picture of the efficient process, resulting in cost reduction.

There is a need to increase digitalization in organizations due to COVID-19 impact, making digitalization a major driver for various organizations to adopt the IA process. Benefits like improved operational efficiency and time management are increasing the adoption of IPA tools.

Life sciences enterprises were slow to adopt IA in comparison to other verticals, such as retail, manufacturing, and banking; however, due to COVID-19, the life sciences industry is now most active during the pandemic times.

Large investments to find a treatment, cure, and vaccine for the COVID-19 is boosting the market for the adoption of IA.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 41%, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 21%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 64%, Directors – 22%, and Others – 14%

By Region: North America – 45%,Europe– 25%, APAC– 20%,MEA– 7%, and Latin America – 3%

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall impact of COVID-19 on the IPA market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

