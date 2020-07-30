Organic Honey Market Global Performance

Organic Honey is a type of natural ripe honey, meaning raw organic honey in general. The organic honey is not very concentrated. Organic honey is referred to as honey provided by nectar collected from bees that were fed only organically grown flowers. Market growth is driven mainly by increased use of honey in many sectors, such as food and beverage, personal care products manufacturing, etc

As businesses buy honey in bulk for various processes. The health benefits of using organic honey attracted more customers to the commodity which is the main driver of market development.

According to Molan (2001), bacteria won't live in this acidity and the stickiness of the honey leads to the destruction. The health advantages of using the honey include improvising the texture of the skin, preventing acne cure and dandruff and protection from fungal infections.

According to Cosmetics Info (2016), honey can be used in beauty products as a humectant to slow down a product's loss of moisture, and also as a fragrance and skin conditioner. Fluctuating prices for honey are seen as a major constraint to global market growth.

Honey prices are down to 75 Rs per kg on steady growth in domestic production, according to Economic Times. Honey prices in the US have been rising steadily for more than 10 years as a result of low domestic supply.

Global Organic Honey market geographical study is being considered for main regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe , Latin America and the Rest of the World. Europe's market share is 39%, followed by North America 's share of 31%.

China's consumer market share has a higher CAGR growth rate of 16.4 per cent. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has required that all manufacturers that produce organic products be USDA-certified to mark their products as 'organic.' This will have a positive impact on the demand and sales of organic honey in North America.

The area is projected to be the fastest growing organic honey market during 2017 through 2022.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nature Nate's

Rowse

Barkman Honey

Langnese

Little Bee Impex

Glory Bee

Madhava Honey

Sue Bee

Y.S. Organic Bee Farm

The study aims to identify market sizes of various segments & countries in recent years and to forecast values for the next eight years. The aim of the report is to integrate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries that are involved.

In addition , the report also provides comprehensive information on key aspects such as driving factors & challenges that will determine the market's future growth.

By Product

Mixed Organic Honey

Manuka Organic Honey

Clover Organic Honey

Other Organic Honey