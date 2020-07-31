Mattress Market interpreted by a new report

By IMARC group the global mattress market size reached US$ 30.3 Billion in 2019. Along with nutrition and exercise, sleep plays a vital role in the overall health of an individual. Inadequate or poor-quality of sleep can lead to depression, poor concentration, high blood pressure and heart diseases.

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mattress Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global mattress market size reached US$ 30.3 Billion in 2019. Along with nutrition and exercise, sleep plays a vital role in the overall health of an individual. Inadequate or poor-quality of sleep can lead to depression, poor concentration, high blood pressure and heart diseases. It is also associated with a higher risk of mental illnesses and road accidents, as well as reduced productivity. Consequently, there has been a boost in the sales of mattresses across the globe. Mattresses are filled with resilient materials, such as cotton, feathers, foam rubber or an arrangement of coiled springs, that facilitates sleep. They also provide comfort and proper postural alignment, which assist in minimizing the chances of having back pain during sleep.

Global Mattress Market Trends:

The market is currently experiencing moderate growth on account of the expanding real estate sector and the boosting sales of home furnishings, such as mattresses, pillowcases and bed linen.

Moreover, the rising number of patients with back problems, which is mainly caused by sleeping on uncomfortable mattresses, acts as another growth-inducing factor. The growing inclination of people toward customized mattresses is further driving innovation in the industry. In line with this, some of the leading players are introducing customization options, where customers can modify the thickness, firmness and size of the mattress according to their height, weight and other dynamics. Apart from this, inflating income levels are anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 44.0 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Breakup by Outlook:

Market Breakup by Mattresses Product:

Innerspring

Memory Foam

Latex

Other

Market Breakup by Mattresses Size:

Twin or Single

Twin XL

Full or Double

Queen

King

Other

Market Breakup by Application:

Domestic

Commercial Sectors

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Furniture Retailers

Department Stores

Others

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America (the United States and Canada); Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others); and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being:

Kingsdown Inc.

Kurlon Enterprise Ltd.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Sealy Corporation

Serta Inc.

Simmons Bedding Company LLC

Sleep Number Corporation

Southerland Inc.

Spring Air Company

Tempur-Pedic International Inc

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.