India Electric Motor Market (2020-2026) interpreted by a new report

India Electric Motor Market (2020-2026): Forecast By Motor Types (AC & DC), By Power Ratings (Integral Horsepower and Fractional Horsepower), By Voltage (Low Voltage (Up to 690V), Medium Voltage (691V-3300V), and High Voltage (beyond 3300V)), By Verticals (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Transport & Logistics, And Others), Application (Fans, Pumps, Compressors, Mechanical Movement, and Others) By Regions (East, West, North, And South), Growth, Opportunities, Trends, And Competitive Landscape

The electrical motor produces mechanical energy by utilizing electric energy. Electric motors is a very important component of several electronic appliances, machines, and equipment.

Burgeoning commercial and industrial infrastructure progression in India derive the demand for industrial equipment, mechanical pumps, conveyor systems, lifting and pulling machines, HVAC systems, and various other electronic machinery which use an electric motor for their operations.

According to Pheonix Research, Market Size of Electric Motors Market in India is forecasted to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.3% during 2020-26. The industrial and commercial segment is the prime contributor in terms of revenue in the entire India electric motors market. Clean & Clear Power consumption norms in the minimization of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and strong initiatives by the Indian government allows 100% FDI in the Electronic System Design and Manufacturing Sector (ESDM) and set up of modern commercial and the residential unit will generate more opportunities in the industrial vertical and demand for new consumer electronics and other electronic components drive the growth of the market of the electric motor in India.



By Motor Type, Alternating Current (AC) electric motors vertical holds the major share in terms of revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate the overall market during the forecast period.



By Voltage, The low voltage motors category captured the superlative revenue share in 2019, Although, increasing application of electric motor in the industrial sector, medium voltage motors are anticipated to evince the zenithal growth over the forthcoming years.





Major players in India’s electric motors market include GE Power India Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bharat Bijlee, ABB India Limited, Siemens, Regal Beloit, WEG Industries, Fuji, and Kirloskar.

“India Electric Motors Market (2020-2026)” report offers a comprehensive research report with 22 figures and 9 tables in more than 160 pages. The study forecasts and evaluates the India electric motors market by motor types, by voltage levels, by verticals, , by application, and regions.

Market Segmentation

By Motor Types

• Alternating Current (AC) Motor

• Direct Current (DC) Motor



By Power Ratings

• Integral Horsepower

• Fractional Horsepower



By Voltage

• Low Voltage (Up to 690V)

• Medium Voltage (691V-3300V)

• High Voltage (beyond 3300V)



By Verticals

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Transport & Logistics

• Others



By Application

• Fans

• Pumps

• Compressors

• Mechanical Movement

• Others



By Regions

• East

• West

• North

• South



Competitive Landscape

