Certificate Authority Market growth prospects 2023 and projected to reach US$ 123.8 million

The Global Certificate Authority Market size is expected to grow from US$ 76.2 Million in 2018 to US$ 123.8 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The domain validation offers organizations an economical and quick and easy-to-implement option for securing their website. It is domain validated and fully automated validation type that enables users to start protecting their eCommerce, logins, webmail, blog visitors, and more within a few minutes.

It is one of the fastest and most affordable ways to activate SSL protection for the website.

The healthcare industry vertical is rapidly deploying cutting-edge technologies to offer patients with the intuitive, personalized experience. The mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships growth strategy in the healthcare industry vertical have increased the complexity of managing the user credentials and the other sensitive information.

In the certificate authority market by region, APACis expected to record growth atthe highest CAGR during the forecast period,owing to an increasing number of enterprises in APAC countries are admitting the significance of data security, and are receptive toward adopting dedicated digital certificates to protect their critical and sensitive business data from commercial espionage, cyber threats, and misuse of data for monetary gains

Top Companies in the Certificate Authority Market include are IdenTrust (US), Comodo CA (US), DigiCert (US), GoDaddy (US), GlobalSign (US), Asseco Data Systems (Poland), ACTALIS (Italy), Entrust Datacard (US), Trustwave (US), SSL.com (US), Network Solutions (US), TWCA (China), SwissSign (Switzerland), WISeKey (Switzerland), OneSpan (US), Buypass (Norway), Camerfirma (Spain), Hongkong Post (Hong Kong), EBG Information Technologies and Services (Turkey), Harica (Greece), Certigna (France), NETLOCK (Hungary), TURKTRUST (Turkey), certSIGN (Romania), and Disig (Slovakia).

Target Audience for Certificate Authority Market: Certificate authority vendors, Cybersecurity vendors, Information security consultants, System integrators, Government agencies, Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Independent Software Vendors (ISVs).