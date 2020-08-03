Live Cell Encapsulation Market “estimated to reach US$ 303 million by 2024”- new research

The report titled “Live Cell Encapsulation Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Live Cell Encapsulation industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global Live Cell Encapsulation Market is projected to reach US$ 303 Million by 2024 from US$ 250 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.2%.

Based on manufacturing technique, the live cell encapsulation market is segmented into simple dripping, electrostatic dripping, coaxial airflow, liquid-jet break-up, vibrating-jet technique, jet cutting, and rotating disk atomization. The electrostatic dripping segment is expected to account for the high growth rate of this market in 2018, owing to the growing demand for electrostatic dripping as a result of the procedural benefits such as retention of cell viability & potency, and preservation of plant oxidants.

Based on polymer type, the live cell encapsulation market has been segmented into alginate, HEMA-MMA (hydroxyl ethyl methacrylate-methyl methacrylate), chitosan, siliceous encapsulates, cellulose sulfate, PAN-PVC [poly (acrylonitrile vinyl chloride)], and other polymers.

Based on application, the live cell encapsulation market is segmented into drug delivery, regenerative medicine, cell transplantation, probiotics, and research. The drug delivery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the live cell encapsulation market in 2018.

#Key Players- BioTime, Inc. (US), Reed Pacific Pty Ltd. (Australia), Viacyte, Inc.

(US), Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Living Cell Technologies Ltd.

(Australia), Merck KGAA (Germany), Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Encapsys, LLC (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Lycored (Israel), MiKroCaps (Slovenia), BÜCHI Labortechnik AG (Germany), Blacktrace Holdings Ltd (UK), Sernova Corporation (Canada), and Balchem Corporation (US).

