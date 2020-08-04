Data Quality Tools Market analysis, recent trends and regional growth forecast by 2025 described in a new market report

The global data quality tools market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019.

Data quality tools are used to analyze datasets and perform functions, such as data validation, standardization, monitoring, enrichment, cleansing, matching, parsing and profiling. This assists organizations in processing data related to consumer behavior, products, suppliers, finances and marketing.

Consequently, these tools are employed in the retail, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, information technology (IT), and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors across the globe.

At present, the market is experiencing growth on account of the burgeoning information technology (IT) and the emerging trend of digitalization. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of data quality tools, which are combined with data integration systems and mobile device management (MDM) products, to track problems, manage tasks and maintain workflow efficiency in an organization is also propelling the market growth.

Other factors expected to strengthen the market growth include the development of cloud-based data quality tools, expanding product application in the healthcare sector and the increasing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Breakup by Data Type:

Customer Data

Product Data

Financial Data

Compliance Data

Others

Breakup by Functionality:

Data Validation

Data Standardization

Data Enrichment and Cleansing

Data Monitoring

Others

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and E-Commerce

Healthcare and Life Science

Manufacturing

Government

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ataccama Corporation (Adastra Corporation), Experian PLC, International Business Machines, Informatica LLC, Information Builders Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Syncsort Incorporated, Talend Inc., Tamr Inc., Trianz Inc.,