Data Quality Tools Market analysis, recent trends and regional growth forecast by 2025 described in a new market report

The global data quality tools market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019.
Data quality tools are used to analyze datasets and perform functions, such as data validation, standardization, monitoring, enrichment, cleansing, matching, parsing and profiling. This assists organizations in processing data related to consumer behavior, products, suppliers, finances and marketing.
Consequently, these tools are employed in the retail, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, information technology (IT), and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors across the globe.
At present, the market is experiencing growth on account of the burgeoning information technology (IT) and the emerging trend of digitalization. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of data quality tools, which are combined with data integration systems and mobile device management (MDM) products, to track problems, manage tasks and maintain workflow efficiency in an organization is also propelling the market growth.
Other factors expected to strengthen the market growth include the development of cloud-based data quality tools, expanding product application in the healthcare sector and the increasing integration of the Internet of Things (IoT).
Breakup by Data Type:
- Customer Data
- Product Data
- Financial Data
- Compliance Data
- Others
Breakup by Functionality:
- Data Validation
- Data Standardization
- Data Enrichment and Cleansing
- Data Monitoring
- Others
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Services
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
- Telecommunication and IT
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Healthcare and Life Science
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ataccama Corporation (Adastra Corporation), Experian PLC, International Business Machines, Informatica LLC, Information Builders Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Syncsort Incorporated, Talend Inc., Tamr Inc., Trianz Inc.,
