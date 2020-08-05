Fluoroelastomers Market is projected to reach $1.8 Billion, at a CAGR of 2.5% according to global forecast to 2025

[186 Pages Report] Fluoroelastomers Market research report categorizes the global market by Type (FKM, FVMQ, FFKM), Application (O-rings, seals & gaskets, Hoses), End-use (Automotive, Aerospace, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical & Food, Energy & Power) & Geography.

According to the new market research report "Fluoroelastomers Market by Type (FKM, FVMQ, FFKM), Application (O-rings, seals & gaskets, Hoses), End-use (Automotive, Aerospace, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical & Food, Energy & Power) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the fluoroelastomers market size is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2020 to USD 1.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2020 and 2025.



Download PDF Brochure @ www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdown…d=77176667



The growth is attributed to increasing demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles, strict emission norms in the auto industry, and growth in major end-use industries.



Fluorocarbon type segment estimated to lead the fluoroelastomers market in 2019



Fluorocarbon (FKM) accounted for the largest share in the overall fluoroelastomers market. The basic grades of fluorocarbon elastomers are based on VDF and HFP monomers and are referred to as FKM in ASTM standards and FPM in ISO standards.

It is used widely to manufacture O-rings and seals & gaskets, owing to their low cost and high resistance to oxygen, ozone, and elevated temperatures.



The automotive industry estimated to be leading consumer of fluoroelastomers



The automotive industry led the overall fluoroelastomers market in 2019, both in terms of value and volume. The reason for the industrial segment leading the market is due to the growing demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent emission norms adopted by the auto industry, and products that can perform better than conventional rubber.



Browse and in-depth TOC on "Fluoroelastomers Market"



220 - Tables

33 - Figures

186 - Pages



Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Fluoroelastomers Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: www.marketsandmarkets.com/speakto…d=77176667



APAC projected to account for the largest share of fluoroelastomers market during the forecast period in terms of volume.



APAC is projected to have the largest share in the global fluoroelastomers market, in terms of volume, from 2020 to 2025. APAC has some of the leading vehicle manufacturing countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Apart from that, these countries also have a huge chemical industry. These factors make the region the largest consumer of fluoroelastomers.



The Chemours Company (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), and 3M (US), Asahi Glass Company (Japan), Daikin Industries (Japan), and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (India) are the key players operating in the fluoroelastomers market. Expansions, acquisitions, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the fluoroelastomers market.



Get This Report @ www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchas…d=77176667