Water Soluble Packaging Market expected to witness a sustainable growth over 2025

The report titled “Water Soluble Packaging Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Water Soluble Packaging industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global Water Soluble Packaging Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.0%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Water Soluble Packaging Market:

Lithey Inc. (India)

Mondi Group (Austria)

Sekisui Chemicals (Japan)

Kuraray Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings (Japan)

Aicello Corporation (Japan)

Aquapak Polymer Ltd (UK)

Lactips (France)

Cortec Corporation (US)

Acedag Ltd. (UK)

MSD Corporation (China)

Prodotti Solutions (US)

JRF Technology LLC (US)

Amtopak Inc. (US)

SmartSolve Industries (CMC Group) (US)

Guangdong Proudly New Material (China)

Arrow Greentech Ltd. (India)

Amtrex Nature Care Private Ltd. (India)

Solupak (UK)

Decomer Technology (Estonia)

The polymer segment accounted for a major share in the global water soluble market, on the basis of raw material, in 2018. Polymers such as polyvinyl alcohol are majorly used as the water soluble material for manufacturing of packaging.

Based on end use, the water soluble packaging market is segmented into industrial, residential, and others. The industrial sector is estimated to account for the largest share for water soluble packaging, because most of the industrial manufacturing companies are focusing toward reduction of waste generation from their manufacturing units and showing interest in making their processes more sustainable by replacing the usage of plastics.

