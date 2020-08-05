Wood Plastic Composite Market discussed in a new research report

Wood Plastic Composite Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride and Others), By Application (Decking, Automotive, Sliding & fencing, Technical Application, Furniture, Consumer Goods and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

The global Wood Plastic Composite Market is likely to gain impetus from their increasing application in kitchen accessories, home furniture, vehicle interiors, and car speakers. They are considered to be the highest growing plastic additives at present. The report further mentions that the Wood Plastic Composite market size was USD 4.77 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 9.03 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period.

List of Key Companies Operating in the Wood Plastic Composite Market are:

Seven Trust (China)

Meghmani Group (India)

Beologic (Belgium)

Trex Company, Inc. (U.S.)

UFP Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Fiberon LLC (U.S.)

Axion International, Inc. (U.S.)

Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Croda International Plc (UK)

CertainTeed (U.S.)

Others

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage of Sustainable Fibers to Boost Growth

Wood Plastic Composite are green materials that have high potential in bringing about sustainability. They don’t contain excessive chemicals that may pose toxic for the environment and are durable in nature. Plant-based fibers are mainly used in reinforced plastics, instead of fibrous materials as they are cost effective, robust, highly stiff, and annually renewable. Such fibers also emit less carbon dioxide, have low density, and possess biodegradability properties.

Numerous automakers worldwide are aiming to develop biodegradable or recyclable parts of vehicles by using sustainable Wood Plastic Composite.

They would aid in lowering fuel consumption and production cost, offering shatterproof performance under harsh weather conditions, enhance passenger safety, lower weight of the material, and improve acoustic performance. However, Wood Plastic Composite require higher initial cost spending. It may obstruct growth.

Report: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/wood-pl…ket-102821

Segmentation:

Decking Segment to Grow Rapidly Owing to High Demand from Construction Sector

Based on application, the decking segment held 55.55% Wood Plastic Composite market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to their increasing demand from the construction industry. The process of decking requires the usage of such composites as they possess several benefits that help in refining the quality of the material of concrete. They are also used to improve strength and durability.

Regional Analysis:

Rapid Industrialization in China & India to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In terms of region, North America procured USD 2.24 billion revenue in 2019 stocked by the rising demand for environmentally-friendly solutions and products in this region. In addition to this, the rising application of Wood Plastic Composite in decking would drive growth. In Asia Pacific, developing countries, such as China and India are experiencing rapid industrialization. Coupled with this, the improvements and modernizations in buildings and road construction activities would accelerate growth in this region. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are set to exhibit steady growth fueled by the surging number of construction activities in both regions

