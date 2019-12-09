New report revs up the global Natural Gas Vehicles Market

While most cars, trucks and SUVs are powered by combustion gas engines, many automakers are now developing natural gas vehicles. The following report offers an in-depth look at the global natural gas vehicles market.

Statistics show there are now over 260 million registered and licensed vehicles in the United States. As the number of vehicles continues to grow, automakers are looking for environmentally friendly alternatives to combustion gas engines.

Most vehicles are powered by a combustion gas engine that creates power by burning fossil fuels. When the vehicle is turned on, the combustion gas engine burns a combination of air and gas. While combustion gas engines such as this can produce a substantial amount of power, they aren't particularly good for the environment. This has prompted many automakers to produce and sell natural gas vehicles.

How do natural gas vehicles work exactly? Rather than relying on fossil fuels, such as conventional gas, natural gas vehicles live up to their namesake by burning natural gas to produce power. Some natural gas vehicles use compressed natural gas (CNG), whereas others use liquefied natural gas (LNG).