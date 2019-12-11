New report serves up the global Baker's Yeast Market

Baker's yeast is an essential ingredient used in the production of baked bread . It acts as a leavening agent, thereby allowing breads to rise when baked. The following report scrutinizes the global baker's yeast market and where it's headed.

Consisting of many single-celled microorganisms known as yeast, baker's yeast plays an important role in the production of baked bread. It acts as a leavening agent, meaning it forces bread to expand and rise when baked in a heated oven.

While it's unknown who invented it, baker's yeast has been used for thousands of years. Some of the earliest known usages of baker's yeast can be traced back to Ancient Egypt. Since then, the use of baker's yeast has spread to nearly every part of the modern world.

How does baker's yeast work exactly? To better understand this otherwise essential ingredient in baked bread, you must first look at its composition. Although there are different types of baker's yeast (see below), they all consist of yeast. Yeast themselves are single-celled microorganisms, and like other microorganisms, they feast on organic matter, including sugars.