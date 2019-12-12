New report spins the gears of the Bike-sharing Service Market

Bikes have been used as a method of transportation for centuries. Over the past few decades, however, more and more people have been using a bike-sharing service. This report scrutinizes the global bike-sharing market and where it's headed.
Also known as a public bike share scheme or public bike share system, a bike-sharing service is a service that provides residents and tourists in an area with bikes. Some bike-sharing services are free, whereas others are paid. Some are offered by private companies, whereas others are offered by local municipalities. Regardless, all bike-sharing services allow residents and tourists in an area to use bikes as a method of transportation.
How do bike-sharing service work exactly? They typically work in conjunction with a dock where cyclists rent or borrow a bike. If a tourist is visiting a busy city and wants to navigate it with a bike, he or she may pick up a bike from a nearby dock. Once retrieved, the tourist can use the bike to move around the city more quickly while reaping the benefits of increased physical activity in the process.
Depending on the specific type of bike-sharing service used, it may automatically track how long the tourist has been riding it.
If it's a paid bike-sharing service, for example, it may track the number of miles as well as the time the tourist has used it. With this data, the bike-sharing service can determine exactly how much the tourist should pay to use the bike.
Bike-sharing services offer an attractive alternative to purchasing bikes. It's no secret that bikes can be expensive, with some models costing over $500. Furthermore, it's difficult to transport a bike long distances. Tourists who travel long distances typically can't bring their bikes. As a result, many tourists prefer using a bike-sharing service. It's not only cheaper than purchasing a bike; it's also more convenient. For these reasons and others, experts predict strong growth for the global bike-sharing service market in the following years.
The Bike-sharing Service Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Bike Type (E-Bikes, Conventional Bikes); Sharing System (Dockless, Docked) and Geography report by The Insight Partners is a comprehensive study of the global bike-sharing service market. In this report, you'll discover data and insights pertaining to the global bike-sharing service market. Whether you work in the market or have a financial stake in it, you should consider checking out this professional report.
Some of the key bike-sharing service vendors profiled in this report include Bird Rides, Inc., Lime (Neutron Holdings, Inc.), Lyft, Inc., Mobike, Mobycy (BycyShare Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), ofo Inc., Spin (Ford Smart Mobility LLC), Vélib’ Métropole, Youon (Yonganxing Technology Co., Ltd.) and Yulu Bikes Pvt Ltd.
