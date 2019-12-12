New report spins the gears of the Bike-sharing Service Market

Bikes have been used as a method of transportation for centuries. Over the past few decades, however, more and more people have been using a bike-sharing service. This report scrutinizes the global bike-sharing market and where it's headed.

- Advertising -

Also known as a public bike share scheme or public bike share system, a bike-sharing service is a service that provides residents and tourists in an area with bikes. Some bike-sharing services are free, whereas others are paid. Some are offered by private companies, whereas others are offered by local municipalities. Regardless, all bike-sharing services allow residents and tourists in an area to use bikes as a method of transportation.

How do bike-sharing service work exactly? They typically work in conjunction with a dock where cyclists rent or borrow a bike. If a tourist is visiting a busy city and wants to navigate it with a bike, he or she may pick up a bike from a nearby dock. Once retrieved, the tourist can use the bike to move around the city more quickly while reaping the benefits of increased physical activity in the process.

Depending on the specific type of bike-sharing service used, it may automatically track how long the tourist has been riding it.