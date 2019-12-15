New report powers up the global Motherboards Market

Motherboards are used in nearly all computers. Also known as a main circuit board, it's responsible for storing the computer's central processing unit (CPU), memory and other components. The following report explores the global motherboards market and where it's headed.
Also known as a main circuit board or logic board, the motherboard is a critically important component of modern-day computers. It's designed to hold and store many essential components, some of which include the central processing unit (CPU), Random Access Memory (RAM), cooling fans, power supply and more. All of these components are typically installed on the motherboard, which is inserted into the case of a desktop or laptop computer.
It's called a "motherboard" because it's the main circuit board in a computer. More specifically, motherboards consist of a printed circuit board (PCB) that supports expansion. This is in stark contrast to traditional circuit boards. With a motherboard, consumers can add and remove the aforementioned components. With other circuit boards, consumers can't replace or otherwise change the installed components.
Motherboards also feature power connectors. The power connectors are responsible for receiving power from an installed component, known as the power supply, and sending that power to other components like the CPU and RAM.
Motherboards have been around since the 1970s, though they didn't become popular until the 1980s. In the 1980s, as well as the early 90s, more and more computer peripherals were being released. With so many different peripherals, computer manufacturers acknowledged the need for motherboards. With a motherboard, manufacturers could build computers faster and more efficiently. At the same time, the use of a motherboard allows consumers to easily upgrade their computer. If a consumer's computer is running slow, for example, he or she can open the case to install more RAM or a faster CPU.
The Global Motherboards Market Professional Survey 2019 report by Wise Guy Reports is a comprehensive study of the global motherboards market. In this report, you'll learn more about the global motherboards market. The report offers a thorough analysis of the market's size, classifications, chain structure, import and export consumption, growth drivers, growth challenges and more.
Some of the key motherboard vendors profiled in this report include MSI, EVGA, Gigabyte, ASRock, Intel, Acer America, Apple, Dell and SUPERMICRO. This report segments the market by several criteria. On the basis of region, the motherboards market is broken down into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into ATX, EATX, Mini-ITX and microATX. On the basis of end-user application, the market is segmented into Intel, AMD and Apple.
