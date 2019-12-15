New report powers up the global Motherboards Market

Motherboards are used in nearly all computers. Also known as a main circuit board, it's responsible for storing the computer's central processing unit (CPU), memory and other components. The following report explores the global motherboards market and where it's headed.

Also known as a main circuit board or logic board, the motherboard is a critically important component of modern-day computers. It's designed to hold and store many essential components, some of which include the central processing unit (CPU), Random Access Memory (RAM), cooling fans, power supply and more. All of these components are typically installed on the motherboard, which is inserted into the case of a desktop or laptop computer.

It's called a "motherboard" because it's the main circuit board in a computer. More specifically, motherboards consist of a printed circuit board (PCB) that supports expansion. This is in stark contrast to traditional circuit boards. With a motherboard, consumers can add and remove the aforementioned components. With other circuit boards, consumers can't replace or otherwise change the installed components.