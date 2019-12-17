New report spins the wheels of the Toy Vehicles Market

Toy vehicles consistently rank as one of the most popular consumer products among children as well as young adults. The following report offers a closer look at the global toy vehicles market and where it's headed.

Also known as a model vehicle, a toy vehicle is a scaled-down version of a vehicle that's used for recreational purposes. Toy vehicles have been around since the early days of the automotive industry itself. When some of the first Ford vehicles rolled out of the assembly line, hobbyists created scaled-down toy versions for either their own enjoyment or to sell for a profit. Since then, toy vehicles have become one of the most popular consumer products on the market.

There are thousands of toy vehicles available for sale, some of which are more complex than others. Entry-level toy vehicles often consist of nothing more than a small piece of painted plastic with four small wheels. Upper-level toy vehicles, on the other hand, feature many small details to achieve a more realistic design. An upper-level toy vehicle may feature a functional steering wheel, seats, an engine bay and other realistic automotive components.