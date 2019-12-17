New report spins the wheels of the Toy Vehicles Market

Toy vehicles consistently rank as one of the most popular consumer products among children as well as young adults. The following report offers a closer look at the global toy vehicles market and where it's headed.
Also known as a model vehicle, a toy vehicle is a scaled-down version of a vehicle that's used for recreational purposes. Toy vehicles have been around since the early days of the automotive industry itself. When some of the first Ford vehicles rolled out of the assembly line, hobbyists created scaled-down toy versions for either their own enjoyment or to sell for a profit. Since then, toy vehicles have become one of the most popular consumer products on the market.
There are thousands of toy vehicles available for sale, some of which are more complex than others. Entry-level toy vehicles often consist of nothing more than a small piece of painted plastic with four small wheels. Upper-level toy vehicles, on the other hand, feature many small details to achieve a more realistic design. An upper-level toy vehicle may feature a functional steering wheel, seats, an engine bay and other realistic automotive components.
You typically won't find these features in entry-level toy vehicles.
The cost of toy vehicles also varies dramatically depending on its quality. You can find toy vehicles available for as little as $1 apiece. On the other hand, there are toy vehicles that cost hundreds of dollars. Generally speaking, more complex and detailed toy vehicles cost more than their basic and generic counterparts.
Toy vehicles are particularly popular among children. Young boys and girls alike often ask for toy vehicles during the holidays or their birthday. With that said, many adults enjoy collecting toy vehicles as well. Hundreds of thousands of adults collect toy vehicles as a hobby. They strive to own at least one of all toy vehicles offered by a particular brand. The bottom line is that toy vehicles aren't restricted to kids. People of all ages enjoy collecting them.
The Global Toy Vehicles Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 report by Wise Guy Reports is a comprehensive study of the global toy vehicles market. In this report, you'll discover professional insights pertaining to the market's current and future prospective scenarios. With 113 pages, it's one of the largest and more detailed studies of the global toy vehicles market.
Some of the key toy car vendors profiled in this report include Hasbro, Mattel, LEGO, Brandstatter Group, MGA Entertainment, Tonka, PlayMonster, Maisto and Spin Master. Based on product type, the market is segmented into plastic, metal, wooden and others. Based on end-user application, the toy vehicles market is segmented into exclusive agency, online stores, supermarket and others.
