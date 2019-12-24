New report scrutinizes the global dialysis market

With kidney disease on the rise, more and more people are turning to dialysis. Dialysis machines are designed to filter a patient's blood, thereby alleviating some of the burden placed on the kidneys. In the following report, you'll learn more about the global dialysis market.
Kidney disease is a serious problem. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 14% of the U.S. population suffers from kidney disease. It's often caused or attributed to high blood pressure and diabetes. People who either suffer from high blood pressure or diabetes are more likely to develop kidney disease than their counterparts.
While there's no cure for kidney disease, there are ways to treat it, including the use of dialysis. The term "dialysis" comes from the Greek word for "splitting." Basically, dialysis involves the use of a machine, known as a dialysis machine, to filter toxins from a patient's blood.
Also known as renal replacement therapy, dialysis is used to treat people suffering from kidney disease. The kidneys, of course, are responsible for filtering toxins from the blood. As blood travels through the kidneys, toxins are automatically removed.
Unfortunately, people suffering from kidney disease have nonfunctional kidneys. Their kidneys may filter some toxins from their blood, but it's not enough to protect against serious illness. As a result, these individuals often seek dialysis to maintain good health.
It's important to note that there are three types of dialysis, including hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and hemodiafiltration dialysis. While their mechanics vary, they are all designed to filter toxins from a patient's blood. If a patient suffers from kidney disease -- or full-blown kidney failure -- he or she can receive dialysis treatment. During this minimally invasive procedure, two IVs will be connected to the patient's bloodstream. One of the IVs will draw blood from the patient's bloodstream, which is then transferred to a dialyser where it's filtered. After being filtered, the clean blood will travel back into the patient's bloodstream through the second IV.
The Global Dialysis Market -2019-2026 report by Wise Guy Reports is a professional study of the global dialysis market. According to the report, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.7% through the forecast period. In 2018, for example, the global dialysis market was valued at $73 billion. By 2026, the market is expected to reach $105 billion.
Some of the key dialysis vendors profiled in this report include Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG , Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nipro Corporation, NIKKISO Co. Ltd, Rockwell Medical, Inc, Toray Medical Co., Ltd, Davita Inc, Diaverum, Dialife Group, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.
