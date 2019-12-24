New report scrutinizes the global dialysis market

With kidney disease on the rise, more and more people are turning to dialysis. Dialysis machines are designed to filter a patient's blood, thereby alleviating some of the burden placed on the kidneys. In the following report, you'll learn more about the global dialysis market.

Kidney disease is a serious problem. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 14% of the U.S. population suffers from kidney disease. It's often caused or attributed to high blood pressure and diabetes. People who either suffer from high blood pressure or diabetes are more likely to develop kidney disease than their counterparts.

While there's no cure for kidney disease, there are ways to treat it, including the use of dialysis. The term "dialysis" comes from the Greek word for "splitting." Basically, dialysis involves the use of a machine, known as a dialysis machine, to filter toxins from a patient's blood.

Also known as renal replacement therapy, dialysis is used to treat people suffering from kidney disease. The kidneys, of course, are responsible for filtering toxins from the blood. As blood travels through the kidneys, toxins are automatically removed.