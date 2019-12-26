New report analyzes the global influenza diagnostics market

Not to be confused with the common cold, the flu is an infectious viral illness caused by the influenza virus. The following report explores the global influenza diagnostics market and where it's headed.

Influenza, or what's more commonly known as the flu, is an infectious viral illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one in five unvaccinated children and one in 10 unvaccinated adults in the United States will catch it in any given year. While those numbers fall short of infection rates for the common cold, the flu is particularly concerning because of its ability to manifest severe symptoms.

Many people assume the cold and flu viruses are the same. Aside from being viral infectious illnesses, though, they don't share many similarities. The cold virus is a mold infection that typically subsides without the need for professional medical treatment. In comparison, the flu virus is a more severe infection that can cause debilitating or even fatal complications. It's estimated that between 12,000 to 60,000 people die each year from the flu virus.