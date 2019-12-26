New report analyzes the global influenza diagnostics market

Not to be confused with the common cold, the flu is an infectious viral illness caused by the influenza virus. The following report explores the global influenza diagnostics market and where it's headed.
- Advertising -
Influenza, or what's more commonly known as the flu, is an infectious viral illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about one in five unvaccinated children and one in 10 unvaccinated adults in the United States will catch it in any given year. While those numbers fall short of infection rates for the common cold, the flu is particularly concerning because of its ability to manifest severe symptoms.
Many people assume the cold and flu viruses are the same. Aside from being viral infectious illnesses, though, they don't share many similarities. The cold virus is a mold infection that typically subsides without the need for professional medical treatment. In comparison, the flu virus is a more severe infection that can cause debilitating or even fatal complications. It's estimated that between 12,000 to 60,000 people die each year from the flu virus.
- Advertising -
Because of its potentially fatal effects, medical experts use diagnostics tools to determine whether a patient has the flu. Diagnostics often involves taking a sample of a patient's mucus and testing it for the flu virus. The flu virus typically affects the respiratory system, so it tends to live in the nasal passages. By testing a patient's mucus, medical experts can properly diagnose him or her.
With diagnostics, medical experts can make a well-informed decision regarding whether a patient needs treatment. If a patient tests positive for the flu, he or she may be prescribed an antiviral drug. There are several antiviral drugs that can help individuals recover from the flu more quickly, some of which include Tamiflu, Relenza and Rapivab.
The Influenza Diagnostics Market to 2027 report by The Insight Partners is a comprehensive study of the global influenza flu diagnostics market. In this report, you'll discover professional statistics, figures and facts pertaining to the flu diagnostics market.
Some of the key influenza diagnostics vendors profiled in this report include Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Danaher (Pall Corporation), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., General Electric, Charles River, Wuxi Apptec, Lonza, Asahi Kesai Corporation and Clean Cells. The report further segments the market by product type, end user and geographic region. On the basis of product type, the influenza diagnostics market is segmented into molecular diagnostics tests and traditional diagnostics tests. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into laboratories, hospitals/clinics and others. On the basis of geographic region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South and Central America.
News From
Category: Team WhaTechCompany about: Paul Hosking, founder of WhaTech writes from his experience with Market Research Reports. Sharing the latest and most interesting reports. Giving investors the "heads up" on what's next!