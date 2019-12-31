New report synthesizes the ammonium bisulfit market

Ammonium bisulfit is a key chemical used in the production of fertilizer. The following report scrutinizes the global ammonium bisulfit market and where it's headed.

Have you heard of ammonium bisulfate? Also known as ammonium hydrogen sulfate, it's a synthetic chemical that's characterized by a crystalline structure with the chemical formula HSO4. It's produced by exposing to sulfuric acid to ammonia, resulting in half-neutralization. Scientific jargon aside, it's a key ingredient in fertilizer.

From corn and wheat to tomatoes and bananas, plants require nutrients to grow and thrive. If they don't get the right nutrients -- or if they don't get a sufficient amount of nutrients -- they'll struggle to grow. For agricultural companies, this means lower yields and, subsequently, less revenue. To maximize their crop yields and profits, agricultural companies use fertilizer. Fertilizers contain nutrients and compounds, including ammonium bisulfate, that plants need to grow.

Although there are different types of fertilizes, they are all used in the same way. The fertilizer is applied to the soil, at which point it will replenish the soil with new nutrients and compounds. The plants growing in this soil will then absorb the nutrients and compounds by their roots.

Fertilizers are made using a variety of ingredients. Some of these ingredients are natural, whereas others are synthetic. An example of a synthetic ingredient used in fertilizers is ammonium bisulfate. Ammonium bisulfate is a synthetic chemical that's produced in laboratories. After being produced, it's mixed in fertilizer to improve its performance.

Some of the key ammonium bisulfate vendors profiled in this report include Hydrite, PVS Chemicals, Shakti Chemical, INTEGRITY INDUSTRIES, Juan Messina S.A. and Thatcher Company. The report also segments the market by several criteria. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into analysis grade and industrial grade. On the basis of end-user application, the market is segmented into oil & gas, water treatment, chemicals, paper & pulp. On the basis of geographic region, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, and MEA (Middle East and Africa).

Some of the key ammonium bisulfate vendors profiled in this report include Hydrite, PVS Chemicals, Shakti Chemical, INTEGRITY INDUSTRIES, Juan Messina S.A. and Thatcher Company. The report also segments the market by several criteria. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into analysis grade and industrial grade. On the basis of end-user application, the market is segmented into oil & gas, water treatment, chemicals, paper & pulp. On the basis of geographic region, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, and MEA (Middle East and Africa).