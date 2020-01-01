New report measures up the insulin pens market

Insulin pens plays an important role in the management of diabetes. The following report scrutinizes the global insulin pens market while revealing current and future prospective scenarios alike.

Affecting nearly one in 10 Americans, diabetes has become one of the most common chronic diseases in the world. Also known as diabetes mellitus (DM), it's characterized by a metabolic disorder in which a person's blood sugar levels remain elevated for an extended length of time.

Symptoms of diabetes can range from increased thirst and increased hunger to fatigue, malaise and fainting. When not properly managed, in fact, diabetes can pose life-threatening complications.

There are ways for people to manage their diabetes, however, one of which involves the use of insulin pens. What is an insulin pen exactly? An insulin pen is a medical device that's designed to inject insulin into a person's bloodstream.

Although there are different types of insulin pens, most feature cartridges that contain an appropriate dose of insulin. If a person suffers from diabetes, his or her liver may not produce a sufficient amount of insulin on its own.