New report measures up the insulin pens market

Insulin pens plays an important role in the management of diabetes. The following report scrutinizes the global insulin pens market while revealing current and future prospective scenarios alike.
Affecting nearly one in 10 Americans, diabetes has become one of the most common chronic diseases in the world. Also known as diabetes mellitus (DM), it's characterized by a metabolic disorder in which a person's blood sugar levels remain elevated for an extended length of time.
Symptoms of diabetes can range from increased thirst and increased hunger to fatigue, malaise and fainting. When not properly managed, in fact, diabetes can pose life-threatening complications.
There are ways for people to manage their diabetes, however, one of which involves the use of insulin pens. What is an insulin pen exactly? An insulin pen is a medical device that's designed to inject insulin into a person's bloodstream.
Although there are different types of insulin pens, most feature cartridges that contain an appropriate dose of insulin. If a person suffers from diabetes, his or her liver may not produce a sufficient amount of insulin on its own.
As a result, the person may need a diabetes management device like an insulin pen.
Insulin pens are often confused with insulin syringes. While they both involve injectable insulin, though, they aren't necessarily the same.
Insulin syringes are typically single use and, therefore, must be disposed of after injecting the insulin into the person's bloodstream. In comparison, insulin pens contain cartridges.
The cartridges can't be reused, but old cartridges can be replaced with new ones. Furthermore, insulin pens are smaller and more discreet than their syringe counterparts.
For these reasons and others, many diabetes sufferers prefer to use insulin pens over insulin syringes. Insulin pens serve the same purpose as insulin syringes, but they are smaller, more convenient and can be used multiple times.
The Insulin Pens Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts report by The Insight Partners is a professional study of the global insulin pens market. According to the report, the insulin pens market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% through the forecast period.
The report notes that type 2 diabetes accounts for the largest number of diabetes cases. In countries with high income, over nine in 10 of all adults who suffer from diabetes have type 2 diabetes.
Some of the key insulin pen vendors profiled in this report include Novo Nordisk A/S, Owen Mumford, Sanofi, Ypsomed AG, Biocon, Companion Medical, BERLIN CHEMIE AG, Eli Lilly and Company, pendiq, and Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies among others. In addition to vendors, the report also segments the global insulin pen market by product type, application, distribution channel and geography.
